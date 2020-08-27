CNN’s Sciutto busts Trump campaign official for lie about Biden supporting violence

On CNN Thursday, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tried to connect Joe Biden to looting and rioting during protests — and was immediately smacked down by anchor Jim Sciutto.

“Does the president condemn the — the use of vigilantes, in effect, to respond to these protests and violence?” said Sciutto.

“Certainly. Look, American-on-American violence is not something that anyone can support or condone, and we condemn it fully,” said Murtaugh. “The police have to be allowed to do their jobs, and we’ve seen this over and over again in city after city run by Democrats, Joe Biden’s allies, where they have sided with the rioters instead of the police and instead of law-abiding citizens—”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, fact check there,” cut in Sciutto. “Joe Biden has supported peaceful protests. He’s not supported violent protests. I do want to ask about the president’s comments for the — just for the environment here in the wake of George Floyd’s death. You’ll remember, the president said ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts.’ Historical roots to that, very concerning to members of the Black community. The RNC, as you know, gave speaking time to the McCloskeys, a couple, you know, who pointed their guns at protesters. I just wonder, is the president’s message encouraging this kind of thing of people taking law enforcement into their own hands?”

“I want to take a couple of issues with what you just rattled off there, Jim,” said Sciutto. “Joe Biden issued a statement about Portland last month that blamed the police for stoking — this is a direct quote, ‘stoking the fires of division’ and referred to the rioters as peaceful protesters.”

“Some were peaceful. I witnessed and spoke to them,” said Sciutto. “Trust me, we also report on the violent protesters there. Joe Biden has not said, I support violent rioters and looting. He hasn’t said that. That’s just a fact.”

Watch below: