CNN’s Sciutto busts Trump campaign official for lie about Biden supporting violence
On CNN Thursday, Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tried to connect Joe Biden to looting and rioting during protests — and was immediately smacked down by anchor Jim Sciutto.
“Does the president condemn the — the use of vigilantes, in effect, to respond to these protests and violence?” said Sciutto.
“Certainly. Look, American-on-American violence is not something that anyone can support or condone, and we condemn it fully,” said Murtaugh. “The police have to be allowed to do their jobs, and we’ve seen this over and over again in city after city run by Democrats, Joe Biden’s allies, where they have sided with the rioters instead of the police and instead of law-abiding citizens—”
“Well, fact check there,” cut in Sciutto. “Joe Biden has supported peaceful protests. He’s not supported violent protests. I do want to ask about the president’s comments for the — just for the environment here in the wake of George Floyd’s death. You’ll remember, the president said ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts.’ Historical roots to that, very concerning to members of the Black community. The RNC, as you know, gave speaking time to the McCloskeys, a couple, you know, who pointed their guns at protesters. I just wonder, is the president’s message encouraging this kind of thing of people taking law enforcement into their own hands?”
“I want to take a couple of issues with what you just rattled off there, Jim,” said Sciutto. “Joe Biden issued a statement about Portland last month that blamed the police for stoking — this is a direct quote, ‘stoking the fires of division’ and referred to the rioters as peaceful protesters.”
“Some were peaceful. I witnessed and spoke to them,” said Sciutto. “Trust me, we also report on the violent protesters there. Joe Biden has not said, I support violent rioters and looting. He hasn’t said that. That’s just a fact.”
CNN host visibly exasperated as Pence ally insists Biden would cause the violence already happening under Trump
On CNN Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Marc Short attempted to claim that President Donald Trump must be re-elected to preserve law and order — and anchor Alisyn Camerota pointed out that the order is breaking down under his leadership in the first place.
"Do you think that people feel safe in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this morning in Donald Trump's America?" asked Camerota.
"Well, Alisyn, I think that we have seen a lot of violence in Democrat-run cities," said Short. "What we are seeing is an unwillingness to help enforce law and order in the streets, and that's what this administration will continue to do."
‘Lara Trump cited a fake Abraham Lincoln quote’: CNN’s fact-checker counts Republican lies during night three
CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale told Anderson Cooper that he didn't know where to begin after watching the third night of the Republican convention.
There were broad "sweeping" lies, Dale said, attempting to revise the history of the Trump administration on the policies.
"But then there were little inaccuracies, carelessness," Dale explained. "We had someone -- Lara Trump cited a fake Abraham Lincoln quote tonight."
A number of false claims came from Vice President Mike Pence, citing one of Trump's favorite lies that we have veterans' choice because of him. That bill was actually signed by Barack Obama in 2014. While Trump signed a modification of it, either he doesn't understand the difference between a law and an amendment, or he is too ill-informed to know that there was a bill already in place.
WATCH: CNN cuts away from RNC Convention to warn viewers of Hurricane Laura
Current events stepped on coverage of the Republican National Committee Convention on Wednesday, as CNN cut away for an update on the devastating hurricane barreling towards Texas and Louisiana.
"This Hurricane Laura, it's a Category 4, almost a Category 5, extremely powerful, extremely dangerous," anchor Wolf Blitzer noted.
"We're only 7 miles per hour away from Category 5," meteorologist Tom Sater noted. "It's already stronger than Hurricane Katrina, it's in the top ten of the greatest hurricanes to ever make landfall in the continental U.S."
Following the update on the hurricane, CNN did not return to the convention, instead discussing the other current event rocking America -- the murder in Kenosha that is suspected of being committed by a Trump supporter.