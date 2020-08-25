‘Cocaine Convention’ trends on social media after Republican National Convention
Republican National Convention speeches appear to have pushed the words “Adderall” and “coked,” and the hashtag “#CocaineConvention” to trend on social media Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Here’s what some are saying:
— David K (@gojipudu) August 25, 2020
Was Don Jr coked up? pic.twitter.com/pKVhlm5a4q
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 25, 2020
Rotten Narcissistic Cokeheads
I think that was it stands for?#RNCcocaine
— Jay Kay (@jk_1939) August 25, 2020
We found our hashtag. #CocaineConvention pic.twitter.com/tOjvtihFNH
— (((evan shapiro))) (@eshap) August 25, 2020
Shout out to Kimberly Guilfoyle and Don Jr. lol
— Bärí A. Williams (@BariAWilliams) August 25, 2020
Sometimes, #2020 pulls through for a win.
If you ever wondered what a Don Jr. sandwich looked like….
🍞#Adderall #DonJr #Cocaine🍞#CocaineConvention #CocaineEyes pic.twitter.com/LwKe6Qne17
— Niall of the Nine (@nine_niall) August 25, 2020
Adderall, Ambien, Cocaine, Ketamine, Whisky, Whisky, Ketamine, Vodka and Cocaine, DD, Speedball, Cough syrup, MDMA pic.twitter.com/58SYXOmp4C
— Dan Olson (@FoldableHuman) August 25, 2020
So this is probably not what Trump was hoping for the morning after the first night of the 2020 RNC 😬:#RNCChaos#CocaineConvention pic.twitter.com/dpRgM7MtyT
— 🇺🇸🌊 Kal-El of Krypton 🏳️🌈🌽 (@MadeOnKrypton) August 25, 2020
I thought at first, someone got into Donald's stash of Adderall, but I think Gargoyle went straight for the coke. https://t.co/jZGGyVlo7o
— Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) August 25, 2020
How much Adderall (or cocaine) is Donald Trump Jr. on? 🧐 #RepublicanConvention #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/a4KBTLzd1L
— Matthew Kletter (@MatthewKletter) August 25, 2020
Amazing. I wake up and see "cocaine," "Adderall," "the purge," and "Uncle Tom" all trending, and I immediately know they're all connected to the #RNCConvention2020.
— Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) August 25, 2020
#cokedUp#adderall #CocaineConvention
Started trending after you two spoke pic.twitter.com/WgftZkuBZS
— Coretta ♉ (@MizCoretta) August 25, 2020
A snow plow was needed to clear all the Adderall and cocaine at the RNC convention#RNCConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/yxojMbu64y
— Roger Simas 🍁🇵🇹 (@SimasRealEstate) August 25, 2020
So DTJ is suspected of being on cocaine during his RNC speech and I have never seen someone look so coked out in my life His eyes are like Niagara Falls they are so watery and he blinks so damn much not a good look from the Red's right now😳 #RepublicanConvention #cocaineeyes pic.twitter.com/CRK0N3sNAZ
— Chance Riley (@chance_riley9) August 25, 2020
Glossy eyes, talking a mile a minute I’ve done enough drugs in my life to know that homeboy is on some type of speed like coke or Adderall.
— Mr X (@Mrxptc) August 25, 2020
Kimberly and Don Jr were all Coke'd out tonight…
Or Adderall
They were not sober pic.twitter.com/S2KmKNwlwM
— TrudyAnn (@MizTrudyAnn) August 25, 2020
So on a scale of 1 to Scarface, how coked out is Don Jr right now? #RNC2020 #PutinsGOPConvention #RepublicanConvention pic.twitter.com/m0LQTb849F
— Jess (@JustJess97) August 25, 2020
"Adderall mainly stimulates the sympathetic nervous system, which triggers the body's "fight or flight" responses, such as pupil dilation, increased blood pressure and heart rate and increased sweating." I think he & his dad must have the same dealer!
— Catherine Weinress (@cathweinress) August 25, 2020
Do you wanna do some blow man? Maybe just a line or four. #adderall pic.twitter.com/06Nkwm4xHY
— 😐 neal madore 😐 (@nealmadore) August 25, 2020
Evita coked out of her mind while slaughering defenseless sheep.
— Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) August 25, 2020
Looked like Don Jr. got into daddy’s Adderall before trying to focus on his teleprompter, and grifter girlfriend Kimberly looked like a coked up squirrel channeling Eva Peron……hideously amusing. pic.twitter.com/rpKiylaB0E
— Margaret Wolstencroft (@MargaretWolste1) August 25, 2020
Coked up American Carnage pic.twitter.com/8eKydcTRnd
— Justin Gould (@SkyMogul72) August 25, 2020
Even coked up Don Jr was like “Yeah, that was a bit much, honey.” after this one. pic.twitter.com/q2ZJ1UPtBi
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 25, 2020
The weirdest part of @GOPconvention tonight – #cocaine is trending because Don Jr. looked coked out of his mind & Guilfoyle was yelling into a microphone in an empty room … and their speeches were taped. Do another take! Dab Jr's tears and tell Kim to tone it down 13 notches! https://t.co/sVTzyw2PHn
— Dana Nuccitelli (@dana1981) August 25, 2020
It was so 'strong' that Cocaine, Don Jr, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Fidel Castro, Erdogan, Coked, and Loch Ness were all trending and Faux Spews cut away from it.
Not sure that's the 'uplifiting, positive' message you were going for. pic.twitter.com/vMgHW0KqH9
— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) August 25, 2020
2020 Election
Fox News host: Outdoor dining is ‘making this presidential election more important than ever before’
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Tuesday argued that the 2020 presidential election is about outdoor dining.
At the top of 8 a.m. hour on Fox & Friends, Kilmeade claimed that "very few people work" in New York City because of the pandemic.
"Some great news from our terrible mayor," he reported. "No indoor dining until the new year. So, you're going to hear the sounds of people handing the keys back to the landlord all around [the] 25,000 eateries in New York City."
"That's some of the irresponsibility that's happening around the country that is maddening and making this presidential election more important than ever before," Kilmeade added.
2020 Election
Kimberly Guilfoyle was ‘six minutes of sheer hell I’ll never get back’: GOP strategist
Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" the former campaign manager for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said he was troubled by what he saw on the first night of the Republican National Convention, saying the only speeches that stood out were the ones that contained "bursts of insanity" -- which were not helpful to the GOP's prospects in November.
Speaking with host Joe Scarborough, Rick Tyler first knocked former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's speech before admitting the convention so far is boring -- but with exceptions.
'I think my favorite speeches are those given by politicians who think they're going to be president but will never be president because Nikki Haley has jumped into a car that has no engine and she's not going anywhere," he began. "Look, I -- the convention to me is so unremarkable because it was so predictable. It was actually really boring, most of it was boring. It was punctuated by bursts of insanity."
2020 Election
Trump campaign’s attempt to terrify white suburban women is flopping: report
President Donald Trump for the past several weeks has tried making appeals to "suburban housewives" by warning them that Democratic rival Joe Biden will flood their communities with "low-income housing" that will purportedly bring crime and destruction.