‘Complicated lifestyle choice’: Jerry Falwell Jr.’s hypocrisy buried in mockery and disgust after he refused to resign

Published

31 mins ago

on

- Commentary
Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. (Screenshot)

Jerry Falwell, Jr. reportedly resigned from Liberty University, the conservative Christian college his father founded almost 50 years ago, but now the embattled conservative leader says he is not leaving – and many are slamming him over his hypocrisy.

“I have not resigned, I will be on indefinite leave,” Falwell told Politico, after Liberty University had confirmed his resignation.

Reuters reported Monday that Falwell and his wife had an intimate relationship with their “pool boy,” a man who says they began to engage with him when he was just 20, nine years ago.

“Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Giancarlo Granda says.

The internet has responded with mockery and disgust – with a good dose of ridicule – after he announced he was not stepping down. Falwell, Jr. built his career, like is father before him, claiming to be a moral leader despite denigrating minorities and those who did not follow his supposed biblical beliefs.

Take a look:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
