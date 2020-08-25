‘Complicated lifestyle choice’: Jerry Falwell Jr.’s hypocrisy buried in mockery and disgust after he refused to resign

Jerry Falwell, Jr. reportedly resigned from Liberty University, the conservative Christian college his father founded almost 50 years ago, but now the embattled conservative leader says he is not leaving – and many are slamming him over his hypocrisy.

“I have not resigned, I will be on indefinite leave,” Falwell told Politico, after Liberty University had confirmed his resignation.

Reuters reported Monday that Falwell and his wife had an intimate relationship with their “pool boy,” a man who says they began to engage with him when he was just 20, nine years ago.

“Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” Giancarlo Granda says.

The internet has responded with mockery and disgust – with a good dose of ridicule – after he announced he was not stepping down. Falwell, Jr. built his career, like is father before him, claiming to be a moral leader despite denigrating minorities and those who did not follow his supposed biblical beliefs.

Take a look:

Jerry Falwell Jr. prefers to go down swinging https://t.co/gm9wVp1IsL — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 24, 2020

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Jerry Falwell blamed everything on his wife before we all found out he was for years watching her and the pool boy from the corner. That’s who he is. — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) August 24, 2020

Why is Falwell humiliating himself like this? Instead of resigning, he allows his board to choose another man while he stands by and watches. — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) August 24, 2020

Jerry Falwell jr refusing to resign despite his complicated lifestyle choice is the surprise ending that this season needed. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 24, 2020

Mr. Falwell will no longer run the university himself, but will remain on staff to observe another person doing it. https://t.co/Z6bnz3LZa3 — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) August 24, 2020

BREAKING: Jerry Falwell Jr. has declined to speak at the RNC. He prefers to watch. — Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@TravisAllen02) August 24, 2020

Jerry Falwell Jr. is maybe the only person it’s ok to kink shame but not because he likes to watch his wife fuck the pool boy, because he is the worst kind of hypocrite. — Katy Stoll (@katystoll) August 24, 2020

All you suckers who followed @JerryFalwellJr Just like your parents were suckered by all those other tele-evangelists in 80s & 90s. How many of these “TV preachers/predators” have to go down in sex scandals before #FakeChristians just come out & admit they’re #FakeChristians? — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 24, 2020

Look, let’s compromise. Liberty’s board appoints another president, but Falwell gets a chair in the corner of the office & can watch the new guy do the job. https://t.co/F9rvkRbpcu — Julian Sanchez (@normative) August 24, 2020

Jerry Falwell Jr steps down, says he wants to spend more time watching his family. — Chris Regan (@ChrisRRegan) August 24, 2020

As we all lament 😂 the downfall of @JerryFalwellJr, please look back at this Twitter fight he had with me over guns and his desire to shoot muslims. If not for his threesome, we would all be hearing from him tonight. He would be another creep screaming about guns and the 2A. https://t.co/OYYDnWa6O5 — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) August 25, 2020

Does anyone else realize that the Trump campaign likely used the dirt on Jerry Falwell to force him into endorsing Trump, instead of Cruz, in order to bring the evangelical whackos into the MAGA fold? — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) August 24, 2020

Find a man who looks at you the way Jerry Falwell Jr. looks at nope this tweet just isn’t gonna work. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) August 24, 2020

He’s NOT resigning? It’s almost as if Jerry Falwell Jr. WANTS to watch Liberty University’s reputation get fucked….oh wait

https://t.co/3oxXmIVTyt — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) August 24, 2020

