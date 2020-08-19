Consequences of Trump’s failure are ‘severe’: Read excerpts from Obama’s 2020 DNC speech on ‘uniting America’
The theme of Wednesday’s program is “A More Perfect Union.”
Here are a few excerpts from Obama’s remarks:
“I have sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president. I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care.
But he never did. He’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.
Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.
I’m well aware that in times as polarized as these, most of you have already made up your mind. But maybe you’re still not sure which candidate you’ll vote for – or whether you’ll vote at all. Maybe you’re tired of the direction we’re headed, but you can’t yet see a better path, or you just don’t know enough about the person who wants to lead us there.
So let me tell you about my friend Joe Biden.
Twelve years ago, when I began my search for a vice president, I didn’t know I’d end up finding a brother. Joe and I came from different places and different generations. But what I quickly came to admire about him is his resilience, born of too much struggle; his empathy, born of too much grief. Joe’s a man who learned early on to treat every person he meets with respect and dignity, living by the words his parents taught him: ‘No one’s better than you, but you’re better than nobody.'”
“Over eight years, Joe was the last one in the room whenever I faced a big decision. He made me a better president. He’s got the character and the experience to make us a better country.”
“Tonight, I am asking you to believe in Joe and Kamala’s ability to lead this country out of dark times and build it back better. But here’s the thing: no single American can fix this country alone. Democracy was never meant to be transactional – you give me your vote; I make everything better. So I am also asking you to believe in your own ability – to embrace your own responsibility as citizens – to make sure that the basic tenets of our democracy endure.
Because that’s what at stake right now. Our democracy.”
2020 Election
‘He is who he is’: Hillary Clinton to deliver ‘sobering indictment’ of Donald Trump at Dem convention
Slamming President Donald Trump's gasp-inducing response to the now 175,000 Americans who died from the coronavirus, Hillary Clinton Wednesday night will tell Americans of the current occupant of the Oval Office, "he is who he is."
President Trump, when confronted with the fact that more than 150,000 Americans had already died of the deadly virus he has downplayed, Trump said, "It is what it is," according to NBC News political reporter Monica Alba.
Clinton during the third night of the Democratic Convention will say, “I wish Donald Trump had been a better president. But, sadly, he is who he is. America needs a president who shows the same compassion, determination, and leadership in the White House that we see in our communities.”
2020 Election
Joe Biden’s long foreign-policy record signals how he’ll reverse Trump, rebuild old alliances and lead the pandemic response
Biden's long foreign-policy record signals how he'll reverse Trump, rebuild old alliances and lead the pandemic responseBiden goes way back with a number of world leaders, among them Chinese President Xi Jinping.Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images
Even without a flashy virtual Democratic National Convention to formally introduce his presidential campaign, Joe Biden would be well known worldwide. He was President Barack Obama’s second-in-command for eight years and sat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for decades, chairing it for several years.
2020 Election
Michelle Obama could doom Trump by peeling away a key voting bloc: Politico correspondent
President Donald Trump has good reason to be concerned about former First Lady Michelle Obama, according to Tim Alberta, the chief political correspondent at Politico.
During an appearance on MSNBC, Alberta doubted that the Republican figures who have endorsed Joe Biden would have much of an impact on the election individually. But "I think collectively, the drip, drip, drip of prominent figures" could have an impact, he said.
Michelle Obama's speech in particular could damage Trump, Alberta noted.