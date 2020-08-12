Conservatives’ shady Kanye West presidential campaign has been an epic flop among Black voters
Right-wing operatives have been working to get rapper Kanye West on the ballot in key swing states in the hopes of drawing Black voters away from former Vice President Joe Biden.
However, Politico reports that a new Morning Consult poll shows that West is drawing just two percent of Black voters — and his presence in the race isn’t putting a dent in Biden’s lead over Trump.
Ron Christie, a Black Republican strategist and former aide to former Vice President Dick Cheney, tells Politico that he’s not surprised that conservatives’ gambit with West has fallen flat.
“I think a lot of people of color view Kanye’s bid for the presidency as a quixotic one, and they don’t see him as being legitimate for the office,” he explained. “It’s more of yet another Kanye publicity stunt.”
Derrick Clay, an Ohio-based Democratic strategist, similarly tells Politico that most Black voters see Kanye as an eccentric who is more of a sideshow than a serious political contender.
“The bottom line is that Kanye West is an entertainer,” Clay says. “That’s not to say that he can’t participate in electoral politics, but his candidacy is more a distraction… I think that strategy is going to backfire on them.”
2020 Election
Trump surrogate says Kamala Harris isn’t Black enough: ‘She is descended from slave owners’
Stacy Washington, co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, suggested to Fox News on Wednesday that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is not Black enough to be a historic vice presidential pick.
During an appearance on Fox & Friends, Washington recalled that Harris was "mean" to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden during the primary debates.
"She peeled the skin off of him, roasted him and had him for lunch over the fact that he opposed busing back in the day," Washington said. "And she was a little girl who was bused to another school district."
"So she has really played up this idea that she's a traditional Black American like myself and so many others who count ourselves among the millions of Black people who are descended from slaves," the Trump surrogate continued. "But she's not descended from slaves. She's descended from slave owners."
2020 Election
Trump’s attempt to paint Kamala Harris as a ‘nasty’ leftist is likely to flop – and could easily backfire: analysis
President Donald Trump may find it difficult to land his attacks on Joe Biden's newly announced running mate.
The president instantly attacked Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as “nasty,” “horrible” and “disrespectful,” after Biden announced her as his running mate, while a campaign ad warned she would pull the former vice president to the left -- but there's little evidence those tactics will work, reported Reuters.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted earlier just before the announcement showed Harris is actually more popular with Republicans than Biden, with 21 percent of GOP voters having a favorable view of her, compared to 13 percent for her running mate
2020 Election
‘Racism in its purest form’: Trump’s bigoted attacks on low-income housing draw instant rebuke
President Donald Trump lobbed yet another racist attack on low-income housing being built in American suburbs, and he drew a swift rebuke from many Twitter users who called him out for his bigotry.
In a tweet posted Wednesday morning, the president wrote that "the 'suburban housewife' will be voting for me" because "I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood."
For good measure, the president then warned that former Vice President Joe Biden would not only "reinstall" the affordable housing program, but would even appoint Sen. Cory Booker, a prominent Black lawmaker, to oversee it.