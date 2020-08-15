Quantcast
Connect with us

Court finds Amazon can face liability for defective products sold by third parties on its website

Published

1 min ago

on

Black man wearing surgical mask (Shutterstock)

Amazon can be held liable for defective products sold by third-parties on its website, a California state appeals court ruled Thursday in case brought by a San Diego woman injured when a laptop battery that she purchased exploded.The decision by the California Court of Appeal’s Fourth Appellate District in San Diego is one of the few nationwide to reject Amazon’s core defense against third-party product liability — that it’s simply an online marketplace facilitator helping manufacturers reach customers globally, not a retailer or distributor subject to legal product liability law.“Several case…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Latest Headlines

Court finds Amazon can face liability for defective products sold by third parties on its website

Published

1 min ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

Amazon can be held liable for defective products sold by third-parties on its website, a California state appeals court ruled Thursday in case brought by a San Diego woman injured when a laptop battery that she purchased exploded.The decision by the California Court of Appeal’s Fourth Appellate District in San Diego is one of the few nationwide to reject Amazon’s core defense against third-party product liability — that it’s simply an online marketplace facilitator helping manufacturers reach customers globally, not a retailer or distributor subject to legal product liability law.“Several case... (more…)

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Largest NYC police union endorses Trump reelection bid

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

NEW YORK — New York City’s biggest police union backed President Donald Trump’s bid for reelection Friday, as Trump slammed a “a left wing war on cops.”“We need your strong voice across the country,” said Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch.Lynch and Trump spoke before a crowd at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J., attended by PBA leaders wearing red MAGA hats.Lynch said it was the first time in his memory that the PBA had endorsed a presidential candidate.“That’s how important this is,” he said to applause from the crowd. “Mr. President, we are fighting for our lives out ... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

Latest Headlines

Seattle mayor approves ’emergency dismantling’ of downtown waterfront Pier 58

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 15, 2020

By

SEATTLE — Mayor Jenny Durkan has approved the “emergency dismantling” of Seattle’s 50-year-old downtown Pier 58, she announced Friday.The pier between the Seattle Aquarium and the Great Wheel holds up Waterfront Park — a boardwalk space with benches, scenic views and telescopes.Seattle Structural, a private engineering firm, recommends Pier 58 be removed within 90 days, a Durkan news release said. The city already was planning to renovate the pier as part of an overhaul of the entire waterfront after the removal of the Alaskan Way Viaduct — just not so soon.Seattle closed the park and hired th... (more…)

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image