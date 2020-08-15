Court finds Amazon can face liability for defective products sold by third parties on its website
Amazon can be held liable for defective products sold by third-parties on its website, a California state appeals court ruled Thursday in case brought by a San Diego woman injured when a laptop battery that she purchased exploded.The decision by the California Court of Appeal’s Fourth Appellate District in San Diego is one of the few nationwide to reject Amazon’s core defense against third-party product liability — that it’s simply an online marketplace facilitator helping manufacturers reach customers globally, not a retailer or distributor subject to legal product liability law.“Several case…
Amazon can be held liable for defective products sold by third-parties on its website, a California state appeals court ruled Thursday in case brought by a San Diego woman injured when a laptop battery that she purchased exploded.The decision by the California Court of Appeal’s Fourth Appellate District in San Diego is one of the few nationwide to reject Amazon’s core defense against third-party product liability — that it’s simply an online marketplace facilitator helping manufacturers reach customers globally, not a retailer or distributor subject to legal product liability law.“Several case... (more…)
Largest NYC police union endorses Trump reelection bid
NEW YORK — New York City’s biggest police union backed President Donald Trump’s bid for reelection Friday, as Trump slammed a “a left wing war on cops.”“We need your strong voice across the country,” said Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch.Lynch and Trump spoke before a crowd at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J., attended by PBA leaders wearing red MAGA hats.Lynch said it was the first time in his memory that the PBA had endorsed a presidential candidate.“That’s how important this is,” he said to applause from the crowd. “Mr. President, we are fighting for our lives out ... (more…)
Seattle mayor approves ’emergency dismantling’ of downtown waterfront Pier 58
SEATTLE — Mayor Jenny Durkan has approved the “emergency dismantling” of Seattle’s 50-year-old downtown Pier 58, she announced Friday.The pier between the Seattle Aquarium and the Great Wheel holds up Waterfront Park — a boardwalk space with benches, scenic views and telescopes.Seattle Structural, a private engineering firm, recommends Pier 58 be removed within 90 days, a Durkan news release said. The city already was planning to renovate the pier as part of an overhaul of the entire waterfront after the removal of the Alaskan Way Viaduct — just not so soon.Seattle closed the park and hired th... (more…)