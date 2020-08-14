‘Coward’ Trump slammed for not disavowing ‘unhinged’ QAnon conspiracy: ‘This is a domestic terrorism movement’

During a press briefing this Friday, President Trump was directly asked about the pro-Trump conspiracy theory known as “QAnon,” which claims he’s heading a secret operation to hunt down pedophiles within the elite ranks of Hollywood and D.C.

Trump chose to avoid the question, only acknowledging that he congratulated Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene on her primary win. Greene is a vocal proponent of QAnon.

Many of Trump’s critics on Twitter thought his refusal to directly answer the question was cowardly.

Here's how a POTUS should answer QANON question: Those people are fucking insane. Shit birds. Totally unhinged. Detached from reality. They make up something stupid and then add to it like a game of telephone, but with a circle of morons. I want 0 to do with that total bullshit. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) August 14, 2020

Trump's reliance on conservative outlets in the briefing room grows each day. Today, he ducked a question on QAnon & instead called on a reporter who asked about his brother's health. Last question went to Gateway Pundit, right-wing site which spreads conspiracy theories itself. — Gabe Fleisher (@WakeUp2Politics) August 14, 2020

a reporter directly asking trump about q is the qanon community's dream. they've been begging reporters to do this for years, so that they can eventually contort whatever his answer is into proof that q is real https://t.co/bZKYw4HIwd — Ali Breland (@alibreland) August 14, 2020

So, Trump skipped his OANN layup question to take an easy one form "Gateway Pundit"? While refusing to answer a question from AP's reporter on QAnon. — Tim Kephart (@timkephart33) August 14, 2020

Those who are choosing to not vote for Biden are not realizing that the Republican Party is not the same as it used to be. QAnon Republicans are even more extreme than the Tea Party Republicans. We got to do everything we can to win the Presidency, Congress and the Senate. https://t.co/DT2i8cqUfh — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) August 14, 2020

QAnon believers have waited for this day for years. Some believed—no joke—that he would respond to this with the sentence "Ladies and gentleman, the storm is upon us," and this would trigger mass arrests of the babyeaters. Still, Q folks will find a way to spin this into a win. https://t.co/8O9kucnaLU — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 14, 2020

WH press corps — keep asking this question and force Trump either to embrace QAnon, disavow it, or make clear that he’s too much of a coward to take a position. https://t.co/kMt0hlUD98 — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) August 14, 2020

I'm glad someone finally asked Trump about QAnon. But WH reporters need to press Trump on this more, and come better prepared. This isn't some zany, harmless thing. This is a domestic terrorism movement getting a wink and a nod from the White House. — Will Sommer (@willsommer) August 14, 2020

1. Below the President of the United States refuses to disavow QAnon. 2. @justinhendrix article on the FBI’s warnings linking promotion of QAnon to violent extremism:https://t.co/SwE5GhajYZ https://t.co/lhMWKscZjN — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) August 14, 2020