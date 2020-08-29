Cuomo touts new coronavirus milestone as New York reports record low infection rate
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York reported a record low coronavirus infection rate Friday, capping three weeks in which the important indicator remained below 1%.Of the 97,826 test results received by the state a day earlier, only 636 were positive for a 0.65% infection rate, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced.“Fighting COVID-19 requires enormous bravery and discipline from New Yorkers and I thank them for today’s new record-low infection rate,” the governor said in a statement. “This is evidence that what each of us does to slow the spread — wearing masks, socially distancing and washing hands — makes a real …
Trump’s law and order campaign is ‘falling flat’ in the Midwest: report
On Saturday, writing for The Guardian, columnist Art Cullen argued that President Donald Trump's push to scare Midwestern voters with a "law and order" anti-crime message is tone deaf and ignores the bigger problems they face.
"One hundred fifty bushels per acre should be the ballpark crop yield around Storm Lake, Iowa, which is in severe drought along with much of the Corn Belt," wrote Cullen. "That’s a 25% yield chop off expectations. It makes farmers itch to start harvesting before the paper-dry corn falls to a freak wind. A hurricane-like derecho wind flattened 14 million acres in the Tall Corn State just a couple weeks ago. This, as corn prices are at their lowest point in a decade."
Trump promised to cover uninsured COVID patients — but many are still racking up medical bills: report
On Saturday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump's pledge to cover the medical expenses of COVID-19 patients with no insurance has been inconsistent — with many people only getting some of their medical bills forgiven, and others not qualifying at all.
"A review by The New York Times of payments made through it, as well as interviews with hospital executives, patients and health policy researchers who have examined the payments, suggest the quickly concocted plan has not lived up to its promise," reported Abby Goodnough. "It has caused confusion at participating hospitals, which in some cases have mistakenly billed patients like Ms. Cortez who should be covered by it. Few patients seem to know the program exists, so they don’t question the charges. And some hospitals and other medical providers have chosen not to participate in the program, which bars them from seeking any payment from patients whose bills they submit to it."
Berlin braces for ‘anti-corona’ demonstration
Thousands of coronavirus sceptics are set to descend on Berlin on Saturday for a mass protest against pandemic restrictions that was allowed to go ahead after a bitter legal battle.
Police said they will turn out in force and strictly monitor compliance with mask-wearing and social distancing, with Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik warning that if the demonstrators do not adhere to virus safety rules, police will clear the area "very quickly".
"We will not be able or willing to watch tens of thousands assemble and create infection risks," she added.
Berlin city authorities had previously decided not to allow the Saturday demonstration to go ahead, fearing that the estimated 22,000 protesters would not keep a distance of 1.5 metres apart or comply with face mask requirements.