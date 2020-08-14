‘Dangerously simplistic’: Evangelical’s ‘laughable’ defense of Trump buried by fellow Christian
In a book review for the conservative Bulwark, longtime evangelical gadfly Ralph Reed was taken to task for attempting to make the case for the re-election of Donald Trump saying it would be what God wants — a claim columnist Caroline Bryant called “laughable.”
Responding to Reed’s book, “For God and Country: The Christian Case for Trump,” Bryant stated that the author — one of the founders of the Christian Coalition which has close ties to the Republican party — twisted Biblical passages to back up his argument, completely ignoring the type of person Donald Trump is and has been his entire life.
With Reed making the case for Trump by stating “Trump made conservative campaign promises and kept them,” with regard to ostensibly being pro-life and appointing conservative judges, Bryant claimed the evangelical author was being “dangerously simplistic” when it comes to what Christians expect of a president.
“Writing an entire book about why Christians should put their faith in Trump, however, suggests that Reed doesn’t believe his own message. For every line of good theology he offers, he has more than double the amount of poor theology as he twists the Bible to suit his political purposes. Reed says that the argument that Christians should refuse to vote for Trump because of his past misdeeds ‘removes the heart of the Gospel message from our civic discourse—the grace and forgiveness available to us all through faith in Christ,'” she wrote. “Reed’s message might bear more weight if not for Trump’s proclamation that he didn’t need to ask for forgiveness (“I mean, why do I have to repent? Why do I have to ask for forgiveness if you are not making mistakes?”). Additionally, Reed’s strained attempts to convince Christians to forgive Trump’s sexual misconduct run in tandem with Reed’s and Trump’s clear lack of forgiveness for Hillary Clinton’s attempts to justify her husband’s wrongdoing.”
Calling Reed’s “rosy-eyed view of Trump’s courtship of the evangelical movement …. laughable,” she continued. “A closer look at how well Trump has done on those issues, however, might make one pause. Take the pro-life movement. Reed is quick to highlight Trump’s anti-abortion rhetoric in multiple presidential debates and point to the fact that Trump was the first president to ever attend the March for Life in person. But previous Republican presidents also had admirable records defending unborn life without all of Trump’s other disturbing moral baggage. And what about the rest of Trump’s record? When it comes to the lives of the elderly during COVID-19, for example, Trump’s actions show the limits of his caring about the most vulnerable among us.”
With that, Bryant who describes herself as a Christian, suggested churchgoers skip Reed’s counsel and look into their own hearts.
“This November, we Christians should ask ourselves whether Trump, a man who has proved himself to be morally repugnant and racially divisive, is the candidate who best represents our values. This is not necessarily the ‘Christian case for Joe Biden,” she advised. “By allying ourselves with Trump, however, we risk handing away our moral credibility for what may turn out to be little more than a mess of pottage.”
You can read the whole critique here.
2020 Election
Trump will almost certainly challenge the results if he loses — here’s how that could play out
As he did in 2016, Donald Trump is constantly claiming that if he loses in November it will be proof that the vote was rigged against him. He tweets regularly, contrary to the available evidence, that mail-in voting will lead to massive amounts of voter fraud when such fraud hasn’t been a significant problem in any presidential election in modern history.
Because Trump seems unlikely to accept the results of the vote if he loses, there is widespread speculation that Trump’s will litigate every ballot it can. But Jessica Levinson, a law professor at Loyola Marymount University, tells AlterNet that the Trump campaign might not have to file a challenge itself, as his supporters might claim that they had been disenfranchised by some sort of fictitious scheme to “rig” the vote. “It could come from the Trump campaign or it could be psychologically supported by the Trump campaign,” she says.
2020 Election
Trump Post Office warns at least 3 swing states that mail-in ballots ‘may not be delivered’ on time: report
The United States Postal Service is warning at least three crucial states that it may not be able to process ballots sent via mail fast enough to ensure they are counted in the 2020 presidential election.
According to CBS News' Weijia Jiang, "the USPS is sending letters to some states warning mail-in ballots may not be delivered in time to be counted in the Presidential election because their deadlines are too tight."
2020 Election
‘This is a RICO case’: Top Obama advisor urges Dems to ‘go to war for our country’ over Trump USPS attack
David Plouffe, the mastermind behind Barack Obama's historic 2008 presidential campaign who later became a Senior Advisor to the President, is urging Democrats to take action to stop President Donald Trump's attacks on the United States Postal Service. Trump on Thursday at least twice admitted his goal in blocking funding for the USPS is to stop Americans from voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We’ve never needed Democrats in Congress more than we do now," Plouffe writes. "The whole enterprise is on the line. The Biden campaign has no oversight or fiscal power. Neither does the press. Letters, statements, outrage are not enough. Time to go to the mattresses. Now."