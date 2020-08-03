‘Deborah took the bait & hit us!’ Trump lashes out at Birx for delivering bad news about the virus

President Donald Trump stepped into the dispute between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Dr. Deborah Birx.

The White House coronavirus task force coordinator warned Sunday that the U.S. was in a “new phase” of the pandemic, as Pelosi escalated her attacks on the senior scientist.

“So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics,” Trump tweeted. “In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!”

Pelosi said Sunday that she had no confidence in Birx, who she reportedly said last week was “the worst,” for helping the president to spread “disinformation” about the virus and the administration’s response.

Birx admitted Sunday that the virus was more widespread than the administration has been suggesting, and suggested that family members wear face masks indoors in multigenerational households.

“What we are seeing today is different from March and April,” Birx said. “It is extraordinarily widespread. It’s into the rural as equal urban areas.”