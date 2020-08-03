Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Deborah took the bait & hit us!’ Trump lashes out at Birx for delivering bad news about the virus

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump stepped into the dispute between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Dr. Deborah Birx.

The White House coronavirus task force coordinator warned Sunday that the U.S. was in a “new phase” of the pandemic, as Pelosi escalated her attacks on the senior scientist.

“So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics,” Trump tweeted. “In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pelosi said Sunday that she had no confidence in Birx, who she reportedly said last week was “the worst,” for helping the president to spread “disinformation” about the virus and the administration’s response.

Birx admitted Sunday that the virus was more widespread than the administration has been suggesting, and suggested that family members wear face masks indoors in multigenerational households.

“What we are seeing today is different from March and April,” Birx said. “It is extraordinarily widespread. It’s into the rural as equal urban areas.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Activism

Morning show gives airtime to panel of white ‘Karens’ who blame Black Lives Matter for making name a slur

Published

6 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

A British TV news program gave airtime to a panel of white women named Karen who say they have been unfairly maligned.

In a segment on Monday, ITV's Morning Show talked to three women about "memes" that use their name as a slur.

"I just noticed a few memes and TikToks going on and it started of being quite funny," Karen Masters told the program. "And when the Black Lives Matter protests started, there was a lot of media putting Karen as racist. It sort of took on a life of its own."

"And I feel that we can't, as Karens, now talk about how it's affecting us because we are told that we're entitled if we do this," she continued. "So I set up a Change.org [petition] to show that this is not fair for us to have to put up with this."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump feared ‘extreme backlash’ for conducting war on Chicago — but but in a second term, he won’t care about that

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

Donald Trump isn't the first president to fail on a grand scale, and he certainly isn't the first to test the boundaries of the system to see what he can get away with. But he is unique in certain respects. The full panoply of grotesque personality defects and openly corrupt behaviors is something we've never seen before in someone who ascended to the most powerful office in the land. People will study this era for a very long time to try to figure out just what cultural conditions allowed such an advanced, wealthy nation to end up with such an ignorant, unqualified leader.

But that's actually less interesting in some ways that how party officials came to support him so unquestioningly and why so few career bureaucrats and civil servants have publicly stood up to him. What kind of system produces that kind of loyalty for a man who never had the support of more than 45% of the country, and who won by virtue of an anachronistic electoral system that allowed him to take office with nearly 3 million fewer votes than his opponent?

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump flip flopping on key COVID-19 decisions as he scrambles to create the impression he is ‘in charge’: analysis

Published

29 mins ago

on

August 3, 2020

By

Writing for POLITICO this Monday, Anita Kumar says that President Trump wants to appear as if he's taking charge, but his presidency is filled with red lines he always fails to enforce.

"He ordered states to reopen in the spring, only to extend national social distancing guidelines," Kumar writes. "He insisted he would have the Republican convention at full size, only to scrap much of the event. He suggested the election should be delayed, only to reverse course and declare it should actually be held early."

Another example of Trump backing down came in recent weeks when he threatened to withhold funding from schools that failed to reopen, but later toned down his rhetoric instead of confronting the schools that defied him.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image