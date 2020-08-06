‘Deranged’ Trump pummeled for lying that ‘practicing Catholic’ Joe Biden will ‘hurt God’
President Donald Trump used a supposedly non-political event Thursday afternoon to attack his Democratic opponent with a lie, saying former Vice President Joe Biden will “hurt God” if elected.
In the strange pronouncement on the tarmac in Cleveland, Ohio, Trump falsely claimed that Biden will “take away your guns. Destroy your Second Amendment. No religion. No anything. Hurt the Bible. Hurt God. He’s against God. He’s against guns. He’s against energy.”
A completely deranged Trump claims Joe Biden will “hurt God” if elected president pic.twitter.com/cJ8fbghmAm
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 6, 2020
Many were quick to criticize the President for his obvious lies, which come just one day after Trump was accused of “anti-religious bigotry” after his campaign promoted its anti-Biden attack ad showing the former VP praying.
Here’s what some are saying today about Trump’s latest lies.
In Ohio, Trump tells voters that Biden will “hurt the Bible, hurt God.”
This guy said that. pic.twitter.com/Wp1iZd9RG8
— Jay Bookman (@jaysbookman) August 6, 2020
BIDEN 2020: I WILL HURT GOD
— Jeff Mac (@JeffMacIsHere) August 6, 2020
One advantage of him being such a gibberish psychopath is that people just tune out this noise after awhile. No serious person believes Joe Biden will “hurt the Bible” and “hurt God,” and all the unserious people are already lined up on Trump’s side anyway. https://t.co/IIyUMJkFCx
— Zaki Hasan (@zakiscorner) August 6, 2020
He said Biden will hurt God. Hmmm, imagine the hubris of this deformed human stain that he thinks God needs his help to withstand Joe. https://t.co/gAotWUA7U3
— Bruce Mainzer (@bmainzer) August 6, 2020
Joe Biden will hurt God? Wow. Biden is much more powerful than I ever imagined.
— Joel Klebanoff (@JoelKlebanoff) August 6, 2020
Our non-religious president says Joe Biden, a lifelong Catholic, will hurt God? That’s a pretty impressive superpower. https://t.co/8AvHDWxfLd
— յօհղ (@OrAroundTen) August 6, 2020
This demon actually said Biden would hurt God …. if white folks don’t wake up i don’t know what will happen to them https://t.co/y6TmIuUXBE
— Laura for the People 💛🐝 (@Laura4Senate) August 6, 2020
Coming from a guy who had federal forces tear gas members of the clergy https://t.co/MRWIt35kYC
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) August 6, 2020
The biased media isn’t reporting on the METHOD that Biden will use to hurt God and the Bible (incentivizing low-income housing)
— Ben Mathis-Lilley (@BenMathisLilley) August 6, 2020
2020 Election
Trump’s latest attack on Joe Biden is stunningly delusional — even for him
Few ever accuse President Donald Trump of subtlety. But in a new speech in Cleveland on Thursday, he let loose with a particularly wild rant against his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, that was over-the-top, even for him.
It’s worth just quoting in full:
He’s following the radical left agenda. Take away your guns. Destroy your Second Amendment. No religion! No anything! Hurt the Bible! Hurt God! He’s against God! He’s against guns! He’s against energy, our kind of energy. Uh, I don’t think he’s going to do too well in Ohio.
Many people pointed out that there’s much more evidence that Biden is a committed Christian than there is for Trump. But almost that seems to miss several key points about how wild this is:
2020 Election
Facebook removes network of fake accounts that posed as Trump supporters
Facebook said Thursday it took down accounts running a deceptive campaign out of Romania pretending to be Americans supporting US President Donald Trump ahead of the coming election.
The leading online social network removed 35 Facebook accounts, three pages, and 88 Instagram accounts as part of an ongoing fight against "coordinated inauthentic behavior," according to security policy head Nathaniel Gleicher.
"The people behind this network used fake accounts to pose as Americans, amplify and comment on their own content, and manage pages including some posing as President Trump fan pages," Gleicher said.
2020 Election
Brace yourself for months of lawlessness — ‘Election Night’ likely will not end until 2021
There’s nothing wrong with treating American politics like a sport as long as everyone involved in the competition is playing the same sport by the same rules. There’s nothing wrong as long as both sides agree the rules are legitimate, both commit to obeying them and both accept the consequences when they break them.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
But there is a problem with treating American politics like a sport when one side is playing soccer and the other is playing football while neither can agree to the rules, because one side won’t commit to obeying them. There is something wrong when one side not only refuses to accept the consequences of rule-breaking but sets out to undermine the idea of rules altogether. In that case, treating politics like a sport, as the Washington press corps habitually does, isn’t helpful. It’s harmful. Even dangerous.