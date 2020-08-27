Did Republican Scott Walker turn off his camera when Anderson Cooper pressed if ‘silence is complicity’?

CNN viewers were broadcast a bizarre situation on Friday when anchor Anderson Cooper was interviewing former Gov. Scott Walker (R-WI).

Cooper noted that President Donald Trump had not addressed the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.

The anchor had noted the former Wisconsin governor had said “silence is complicity” to attack Democrats, but did not seem to have the same standard for Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walker, however can be seen coming closer to his camera and appears to raise his right hand towards the camera.

His feed was then cut.