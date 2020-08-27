Quantcast
Did Republican Scott Walker turn off his camera when Anderson Cooper pressed if ‘silence is complicity’?

Published

1 min ago

on

Scott Walker on CNN (screengrabs)

CNN viewers were broadcast a bizarre situation on Friday when anchor Anderson Cooper was interviewing former Gov. Scott Walker (R-WI).

Cooper noted that President Donald Trump had not addressed the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.

The anchor had noted the former Wisconsin governor had said “silence is complicity” to attack Democrats, but did not seem to have the same standard for Trump.

Walker, however can be seen coming closer to his camera and appears to raise his right hand towards the camera.

His feed was then cut.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Becki Falwell was the ‘aggressor’ in sex incident with Liberty student after band practice: report

Published

44 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

On Thursday, Politico reported that a former student at Liberty University is alleging that Jerry Falwell, Jr.'s wife jumped into bed with him and performed oral sex while he was staying at the Falwells' residence after band practice with her son in 2008 — and that the student claims "she was the aggressor."

"The student was 22 at the time of the encounter, near the start of Liberty’s fall semester. He said she initiated the act, and he went along with it. But despite his rejection of further advances, he said, Falwell continued pursuing him, offering him gifts and engaging in banter through Facebook messages," reported Brandon Ambrosino.

White House ripped for refusing social distancing for Trump’s RNC speech: ‘A pandemic except in Trumpworld’

Published

50 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

On Thursday, ahead of President Donald Trump's speech concluding the Republican National Convention, CBS correspondent Mark Knoller posted a photograph revealing the White House was taking no social distancing precautions while arranging the seats for the president's guests. And NBC News' Andrea Mitchell confirmed that the White House is also not requiring masks to attend — although officials claim they have brought in experts to ensure that "certain proper protocols" are in place to protect attendees' health.

2020 Election

Trump supporter Kyle Rittenhouse would ‘threaten’ classmates who criticized the president: report

Published

57 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

More information is coming to light about Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old Illinois resident accused of crossing state lines with an AR-15 and murdering two people protesting police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Tess Owen of Vice News spoke with former classmates of Rittenhouse, said a minor named Joe who asked that his last name not be used.

Joe described Rittenhouse as a "ride or die" Trump supporter.

“If you said anything bad about Trump, he’d threaten you,” Joe said. “Kyle was the type of kid to wear a MAGA hat or other apparel just for attention, or to 'trigger' people."

