Donald Trump is ‘shooting the Republican Party in the foot’ before the election: Morning Joe
According to MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, Donald Trump boast that he will block funding to the Post Office to interfere with the November election handed Democrats a powerful weapon should the Republican party want to dispute the results if the president loses.
After Democratic National Committee head Tom Perez informed the “Morning Joe” host that the party has ongoing litigation already proceeding against Republican efforts to suppress voting, Scarborough said the president just handed them a gift.
“What a great point,’ the MSNBC host exclaimed. “I’ve been reading this quote all morning. Judges are going to be hearing it from attorneys, and I guarantee you Republican lawyers know this. Donald Trump is making the Democratic Party’s case for them in court on one election challenge after another by saying if we don’t make a deal that means they don’t get the money, that means they don’t have universal mail-in voting.”
“One more example of Donald Trump shooting the Republican Party in the foot,” he continued. “Not only attacking an institution that vets, rural voters and senior citizens rely on and has a 90 percent approval rating, but also playing right into the Democratic Party’s hands on any challenge of voter suppression.”
Fox News host corrects Trump flack: Obama presided over ‘a significant drop in the unemployment rate’
Fox News anchor Sandra Smith reminded Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley that there was a "significant drop in the unemployment rate" during former President Barack Obama's administration.
As the Democratic National Convention was set to begin on Monday, Smith asked Gidley to explain the "biggest differences" between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
"The beauty about this campaign is you don't have to guess how things would look under either person," Gidley opined. "Joe Biden has a 47-year failed record in elected office with nothing to show for it, quite frankly."
‘This hits home to the American people’: Reporter says Trump’s Post Office attack was a massive blunder
President Donald Trump's attacks on the United States Postal Service ahead of the 2020 election could backfire massively, according to Time Magazine political reporter Molly Ball.
Appearing on CNN Monday, Ball said that even many conservative voters won't be happy to see their mail service disrupted ahead of the 2020 presidential election, regardless of how they feel about the president's claims about mail-in voting.
Bill Moyers: Never forget — Trump rode to power on the wings of a dark lie
This video was first posted on January 20, 2017, Inauguration Day for Donald Trump. We have updated the post again, August 14, 2020, to address the new “birther” talk about Senator Kamala Harris which suggests the senator’s eligibility to run rests on the immigration status of her parents. The claim has been fully debunked by legal scholars on both sides of the aisle, called “absurd” and “garbage.” The Washington Post reported today: “Trump promotes false claim that Harris might not be a natural-born U.S. citizen.”