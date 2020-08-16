‘Don’t be cavalier about getting this virus,’ Birx says
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — State and local governments need to be doing more to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, said Dr. Deborah Birx, the Trump administration’s coronavirus response coordinator.“This is the moment to do more mitigation to stop the spread,” said Birx, who was in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday for a meeting with Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, as well as community and state health officials at KU Medical Center.They discussed what state and local officials could do to decrease the number of people testing positive for COVID-19. Many remedies that have been widely reported include s…
