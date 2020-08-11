‘Don’t talk about racism, racist’: Trump scorched after claiming Biden-Harris campaign has a ‘racism problem’

President Donald Trump continued to lash out at Kamala Harris after the California Democrat was chosen to join the 2020 Democratic Party ticket as presumptive nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.

At a news conference following the selection, Trump complained about Harris being “nasty.”

After 10 p.m. on Monday, Trump tweeted out an attack ad claiming “Joe Biden has a racism problem.”

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s line of attack:

Let’s be real: Trump attacking Biden as racist after Biden nominates the first woman of color for vice president in American history is beyond idiotic. (Not to mention Trump’s “white power” tweet, his boost for “very fine” torch carrying neo-Nazis etc etc etc) — Mark Follman (@markfollman) August 12, 2020

You…the white supremacist Racist-in-Chief…calling the guy who just put a black woman on the ticket a ‘racist’. That’s rich… #Trump #Biden #KamalaHarris — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) August 12, 2020

You refused to rent to black tenants. You called for the Exonerated 5 to be killed. You called Nazi’s “very fine people.” You questioned the birth certificate of the first Black President. You tried to ban Muslims from the United States. Don’t talk about racism, racist. — Biden | Harris War Room (Text READY to 30330) (@BidenWarRoom) August 12, 2020

You’re calling the guy running with a African American woman… a racist?

You’re a racist.

And your an idiot.

Believe me. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 12, 2020

TRUMP'S HYPOCRISY Trump has engaged in racist behavior all through his adult life. There are multiple examples of this. He has actively courted the support of white supremacists during his presidency & has supported their agenda. He is in no position to be calling anyone racist! — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) August 12, 2020

"SURE, BIDEN SERVED AS VP TO THE FIRST BLACK PRESIDENT IN AMERICAN HISTORY (WHO I TRIED TO STOP WITH BIRTHERISM) & SURE, BIDEN CHOSE A BLACK WOMAN (WHO I JUST CALLED VERY NASTY) TO BE HIS VP & SURE I RETWEETED 'WHITE POWER!' & SURE I HATE NBA PLAYERS, BUT… WHAT WAS I SAYING?" — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) August 12, 2020

Donald Trump wouldn’t know the problems that face the black community if they bit him in the ass. There is systematic injustice against the black community in the education, judicial and economic systems. I’d take a knee with my fellow Americans any day. Trump wouldn’t! — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) August 12, 2020

