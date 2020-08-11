‘Don’t talk about racism, racist’: Trump scorched after claiming Biden-Harris campaign has a ‘racism problem’
President Donald Trump continued to lash out at Kamala Harris after the California Democrat was chosen to join the 2020 Democratic Party ticket as presumptive nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.
At a news conference following the selection, Trump complained about Harris being “nasty.”
After 10 p.m. on Monday, Trump tweeted out an attack ad claiming “Joe Biden has a racism problem.”
Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s line of attack:
Let’s be real: Trump attacking Biden as racist after Biden nominates the first woman of color for vice president in American history is beyond idiotic. (Not to mention Trump’s “white power” tweet, his boost for “very fine” torch carrying neo-Nazis etc etc etc)
— Mark Follman (@markfollman) August 12, 2020
You…the white supremacist Racist-in-Chief…calling the guy who just put a black woman on the ticket a ‘racist’. That’s rich… #Trump #Biden #KamalaHarris
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) August 12, 2020
Sure, let's pull this thread, Donald.https://t.co/1yrx7SH5Luhttps://t.co/2jyCxx23KOhttps://t.co/JJTC3kTbwv
— Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️🌈 (@JediCounselor) August 12, 2020
You refused to rent to black tenants.
You called for the Exonerated 5 to be killed.
You called Nazi’s “very fine people.”
You questioned the birth certificate of the first Black President.
You tried to ban Muslims from the United States.
Don’t talk about racism, racist.
— Biden | Harris War Room (Text READY to 30330) (@BidenWarRoom) August 12, 2020
You’re calling the guy running with a African American woman… a racist?
You’re a racist.
And your an idiot.
Believe me.
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 12, 2020
TRUMP'S HYPOCRISY
Trump has engaged in racist behavior all through his adult life. There are multiple examples of this. He has actively courted the support of white supremacists during his presidency & has supported their agenda. He is in no position to be calling anyone racist!
— MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) August 12, 2020
"SURE, BIDEN SERVED AS VP TO THE FIRST BLACK PRESIDENT IN AMERICAN HISTORY (WHO I TRIED TO STOP WITH BIRTHERISM) & SURE, BIDEN CHOSE A BLACK WOMAN (WHO I JUST CALLED VERY NASTY) TO BE HIS VP & SURE I RETWEETED 'WHITE POWER!' & SURE I HATE NBA PLAYERS, BUT… WHAT WAS I SAYING?"
— Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) August 12, 2020
Donald Trump wouldn’t know the problems that face the black community if they bit him in the ass. There is systematic injustice against the black community in the education, judicial and economic systems. I’d take a knee with my fellow Americans any day. Trump wouldn’t!
— ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) August 12, 2020
I'm gonna thoroughly enjoy seeing @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris destroy you and your tiny ego in November. pic.twitter.com/ahlJdq0KA3
— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 12, 2020
Trump can’t attack Kamala Harris without contradicting his own message: Bakari Sellers
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," former South Carolina lawmaker Bakari Sellers broke down why Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) poses such a challenge for President Donald Trump.
"What we're seeing with the two parties is the narrow focus is going to be on the fact that Donald Trump and the Trump campaign have no way, and they do not know how to deal, with Kamala Harris," said Sellers. "It very difficult to say 'Kamala is a cop' and be a 'law and order president.' Those two things simply do not mesh. Not only ahistorical and inaccurate, but the messages, they collide."
"But second, it shows that the Republican Party and Democratic Party are going in two vastly different directions," continued Sellers. "The country is becoming more diverse, the country is becoming more brown. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris represent the demographics of what the country will be, and Donald Trump and Steven Miller and Mike Pence represent a day that's passed. So what I would say tonight is while Donald Trump and Mike Pence want to cheer on the Confederacy, we're trying to re-imagine what this country will look like. It goes back to a time where Americans can feel good about being first and about thinking about what our country can be: full of hope and faith."
WATCH: Tucker Carlson flips out after guest teaches him how to pronounce ‘Kamala Harris’
Fox News personality Tucker Carlson repeated mispronounced the first name of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is Joe Biden's running mate.
"On Fox, Tucker Carlson keeps calling her KAM-uh-luh, which is not how it's pronounced," Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel noted.
He linked to a tweet with a picture of Harris explaining in her memoir how to pronounce her name.
Harris wrote, "my name is pronounced 'comma-la' like the punctuation mark. It means 'lotus flower,' which is a symbol of significance in Indian culture. A lotus grows underwater, its flower rising above the surface while its roots are planted firmly in the river bottom."