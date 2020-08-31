Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Earth-shattering’ decision: Court rules House cannot enforce subpoena against former White House counsel

Published

1 min ago

on

Don McGahn speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. Photo by Gage Skidmore.

An appeals court ruled the House of Representatives cannot enforce a subpoena against former White House counsel Donald McGahn.

The District of Columbia Circuit Court ruled 2-1 the House cannot enforce the subpoena because there was no law on the books allowing for that, but suggested that Congress could pass such legislation.

The dissenting judge, however, found the House’s ability to enforce subpoenas was implied in the Constitution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The House Judiciary Committee has sought McGahn’s testimony since spring 2019 to ask about possible obstruction by President Donald Trump during the special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

How Bill Barr will likely use the Justice Department at the last minute to damage Joe Biden: legal expert

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

Attorney General Bill Barr said that he firmly supported the rule of forbearance in an election, meaning he supported the rule of not announcing any new findings from the Justice Department to interfere in an election. That was before Barr became President Donald Trump's new "fixer" after falling out with Michael Cohen.

Writing for Just Security, founding co-editor-in-chief Ryan Goodman explained that early votes due to the coronavirus mean eyes are turning to Barr for what he'll do to use the Justice Department to protect Trump. The rule once was that the DOJ "will refrain from public indictments or other overt disclosures in cases that could affect the election," wrote Goodman. "Prosecutors would, instead, conscientiously defer such actions until after the public votes."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

House gears up to subpoena DeJoy over his refusal to turn over documents: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

According to a report from POLITICO, the House Oversight Committee is gearing up to issue a subpoena for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, after the Committee determined he ignored their request for documents regarding mail delays and "contacts" with White House officials and Trump's campaign.

"The panel is seeking details on changes to USPS overtime policy, sorting machines and general delays in mail service, which they warn will undermine mail-in voting across the country," POLITICO reports. "The committee is also issuing a document request to USPS board chairman Robert Duncan about materials it says Duncan is withholding by citing a Justice Department legal opinion. Maloney intends to issue a subpoena for those documents as well if Duncan doesn’t comply, according to committee aides."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Biden should serve notice his AG will be free to go after all of Trump’s lawbreakers: conservative

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

In her column for the Washington Post, conservative Jennifer Rubin said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden should let anyone who worked or is still working for Donald Trump --and who has committed a crime including ignoring subpoenas issued by Congress -- know that they will be subject to prosecution should he win in November.

Using comments made by constitutional law scholar Laurence Tribe as a jumping-off point ("It’s well past time for Congress to lose its subpoena inhibitions, now that the Roberts court has unanimously rejected the administration’s claims of absolute presidential immunity in a ringing reaffirmation of the principle that no executive official is above the law,") the never-Trumper said every official in the current administration who engaged in criminal conduct should face the music after the president is ousted.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image