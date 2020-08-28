Quantcast
Connect with us

Emmett Till was murdered 65 years ago today — based on a lie that was only recently revealed

Published

1 min ago

on

Emmett Till

Emmett Till was murdered 65 years ago Friday, but the woman at the center of his brutal lynching — which helped launch the civil rights movement — admitted years later that she made up the sensational claims that led to the teen’s death.

Carolyn Bryant Donham has never spoken publicly since she testified in the murder trial of her then-husband, Roy Bryant, and his half-brother, J.W. Milam, who were each acquitted less than a month after they kidnapped, tortured and executed the Black boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

After their acquittal, the pair proudly admitted what they’d done to Look magazine, saying they basically had no choice but to kill the teenager for behaving lasciviously toward Bryant’s wife.

But Donham, who later divorced Bryant and then went on to marry twice more, admitted a few years ago to author Timothy Tyson that she’d made up some of the claims that led to Till’s death.

Donham was 21 years old in 1955, when she spent about one minute alone with the 14-year-old Till, who was visiting family in Mississippi from Chicago, while working in the store she owned with her husband.

The teen, whose mother called him “Bo,” had bragged to his cousin and some other boys that he had a white girlfriend back home — and the boys dared him to speak to the young woman working behind the counter.

A 12-year-old cousin briefly went inside but left Emmett alone with Donham for about a minute, and the white woman later claimed Till had grabbed her and made lewd comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

His cousin, Simeon Wright, recalled decades later that couldn’t have been possible — and, it turns out, he was right.

“That part’s not true,” Donham told Tyson, who conducted the first-ever interview with the elderly mother of two for his 2017 book, The Blood of Emmett Till.

She also claimed Till had wolf-whistled at her, but Tyson notes that might not have been intentional because the boy had a lisp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donham told the author she couldn’t remember any other details from their brief encounter.

The young woman told her 24-year-old husband about the incident when he returned home from a business trip a couple of days later, and Roy Bryant and his brother-in-law, J.W. Milam, went early on Aug. 28, 1955, to the home of Emmett’s great-uncle and kidnapped the boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My mother came in there pleading with them not to take Emmett,” recalled Till’s cousin Simeon Wright, who had been sleeping alongside his cousin. “At that point, she offered them money. One of the men, Roy Bryant, he kind of hesitated at the idea, but J.W. Milam — he was a mean guy. He was the guy with the gun and the flashlight, (and) he wouldn’t hear of it. He continued to have Emmett put his clothes on. Then, after Emmett was dressed, they marched him out of the house into a truck that was waiting outside. When they got out to the truck, they asked the person inside the truck, ‘Was this the right boy.’ A lady’s voice responded that it was.”

Wright died in September 2017 at age 74.

The two men pistol-whipped Emmett in a tool shed and then forced him to carry a 75-pound cotton-gin fan to the back of the Tallahatchie River, where they ordered him to strip off his clothes.

The men continued beating Emmett, gouged out one of his eyes, shot him in the head and dumped his body — tied to the cotton-gin fan with barbed wire — into the river.

ADVERTISEMENT

His mutilated body was recovered three days later, and his great-uncle was able to identify his remains only by spotting an initialed ring the boy had worn.

Local authorities tried to quickly bury his body, but Emmett’s mother, Mamie Bradley, requested her son’s remains be sent home to Chicago — where she held an open-casket funeral and asked Black magazines to show the world what had happened to her son.

Fifty-thousand mourners saw Emmett Till’s mutilated remains at the funeral in church in Chicago’s South Side, and shocking photos published by Jet magazine of his mangled body shocked white and Black Americans alike — and became a catalyst for the civil rights movement.

The interview with Donham was actually conducted in 2007, after she approached Tyson, a Duke University scholar, about helping to write her memoirs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That case went a long way toward ruining her life,” said Tyson, who said the Donham family reminded him of his own.

He said Donham’s views on race had changed over the years, along with much of the country’s.

“She was glad things had changed [and she] thought the old system of white supremacy was wrong, though she had more or less taken it as normal at the time,” Tyson said.

Donham told the author she “felt tender sorrow” toward Mamie Till-Mobley, who insisted on an open casket to show the world her son’s mutilated body, and she expressed something like regret about her role in his slaying.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nothing that boy did could ever justify what happened to him,” Donham said.

Donham, who retreated back into seclusion, has also written a memoir, More Than a Wolf Whistle: The Story of Carolyn Bryant Donham, but it will not be available to scholars until 2038, at her request.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump’s big White House speech was a ratings flop — and got fewer viewers than Joe Biden last week

Published

38 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

President Donald Trump pulled out all the stops to deliver a big spectacle for the finale of the Republican National Convention -- but it seems to have been a flop in the TV ratings.

Via Fox Sports Executive Vice President Michael Mulvihill, Trump's speech at the White House scored a rating of 14.1 across six different networks: NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox News, MSNBC, and CNN.

In contrast, Democratic nominee Joe Biden's speech at last weeks Democratic National Convention scored a rating of 17.5 across those six networks.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rick Wilson trashes his former boss Rudy Giuliani’s RNC speech: ‘Everything but the N-word’

Published

45 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

Former Republican strategist Rick Wilson was appalled by his former boss Rudy Giuliani's speech at the Republican National Convention.

The former New York City mayor, who now works as President Donald Trump's personal attorney, railed against an "unprecedented wave of lawlessness" that he blamed on Black Lives Matter protesters and Antifa activists, and Wilson said on his Daily Beast podcast that he was mortified.

“There's never been a more perfect exemplar of ‘everything Trump touches dies,’ because that speech tonight -- it was, at one point, everything but the N-word," Wilson said of his former employer. "They're coming for you, they're coming for you to your suburbs, these Black Lives Matter [protesters].”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump ‘regards himself as a wartime leader of Red America against Blue America’: Former Bush speechwriter

Published

55 mins ago

on

August 28, 2020

By

A former speechwriter for President George W. Bush has written a startling essay that argues President Donald Trump sees himself as a "wartime leader" who is leading an attack on his own citizens.

In his latest piece in The Atlantic, David Frum argues that Trump's divisive speech at the White House on Thursday "proved once again that he regards himself as a wartime leader of Red America against Blue America."

In particular, he was struck by the way Trump made the White House itself into a partisan symbol by telling the crowd of his political opponents, "The fact is, we’re here and they’re not."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image