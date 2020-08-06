Quantcast
Eric Trump predicts his dad will win re-election: ‘The polls are looking great — you see it every day’

Published

1 min ago

on

One of President Donald Trump’s children appeared on Fox News on Thursday to predict that his father would win re-election in November.

“Well listen, I think, um, I think we’re looking really good,” Eric Trump told Sean Hannity.

“The polls are looking great — you see it every single day,” Trump claimed. “The enthusiasm is tremendous.”

“We’re going to win,” he predicted. “My father is going to win this election.”

The prediction was offered the same day that NBC News released their first battleground map, showing Joe Biden on pace to win 334 Electoral College votes, Trump set to win 125 Electoral Votes, with 79 too close to call.

