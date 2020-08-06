Eric Trump predicts his dad will win re-election: ‘The polls are looking great — you see it every day’

One of President Donald Trump’s children appeared on Fox News on Thursday to predict that his father would win re-election in November.

“Well listen, I think, um, I think we’re looking really good,” Eric Trump told Sean Hannity.

“The polls are looking great — you see it every single day,” Trump claimed. “The enthusiasm is tremendous.”

“We’re going to win,” he predicted. “My father is going to win this election.”

The prediction was offered the same day that NBC News released their first battleground map, showing Joe Biden on pace to win 334 Electoral College votes, Trump set to win 125 Electoral Votes, with 79 too close to call.

When you’re leading a presidential race nationally by double digits, you’re set to exceed 300 electoral votes. And that's where we have our inaugural 2020 battleground map right now: Biden 334, Trump 125, Toss Up 79 https://t.co/9X07TRS53U pic.twitter.com/zyxRJHl2uf — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) August 6, 2020

Eric Trump: The polls are looking great pic.twitter.com/r3LQWRXXqT — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 7, 2020