Quantcast
Connect with us

Eric Trump whines about prosecutorial misconduct after facing fraud lawsuit from NY attorney general

Published

2 mins ago

on

Eric and Lara Trump -- Lara Trump Facebook page

President Donald Trump’s son Eric was named in a civil case by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D-NY) for alleged fraud associated with the Trump Organization.

As part of the investigation, James will look into lies put on financial documents embellishing the size and worth of Trump’s properties. James specifically asked the judge assigned to the case to demand Eric Trump comply with subpoenas for the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nothing will stop us from following the facts and the law, wherever they may lead. For months, the Trump organization has made baseless claims in an effort to shield evidence from a lawful investigation into its financial dealings,” James said.

Eric Trump tweeted Monday afternoon that he’s under siege by liberals and alleged prosecutorial misconduct was behind the lawsuit about the properties.

“Without any basis, the NYAG has pledged to take my father down from the moment she ran for office,” tweeted Eric Trump. “This is the highest level of prosecutorial misconduct – purposely dropped on the eve of the Republican Convention for political points. Sad that this is her focus as New York burns.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s unclear what Trump means about New York burning, as there are no fires in the state. California wildfires have burned nearly 1 million acres, however.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Eric Trump whines about prosecutorial misconduct after facing fraud lawsuit from NY attorney general

Published

1 min ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's son Eric was named in a civil case by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D-NY) for alleged fraud associated with the Trump Organization.

As part of the investigation, James will look into lies put on financial documents embellishing the size and worth of Trump's properties. James specifically asked the judge assigned to the case to demand Eric Trump comply with subpoenas for the company.

“Nothing will stop us from following the facts and the law, wherever they may lead. For months, the Trump organization has made baseless claims in an effort to shield evidence from a lawful investigation into its financial dealings,” James said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Liberty University asked what classes students were excited to take — they got hilarious responses instead: ‘Pool maintenance 101’

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Former Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. was dethroned after it was revealed he violated the code of conduct with his behavior aboard a yacht that showed him drinking what he said was "dark water." He also had his arm around his wife's assistant who was holding up her shirt with her pants unbuttoned while he did the same.

The situation got worse when the news was released about Falwell's preference for threesomes with other men and his wife.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s claim that Biden will ‘rig’ the election amounts to an unachievable conspiracy theory: Politifact

Published

53 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Speaking in Scranton, Pennsylvania, last Thursday, President Trump repeated his claim that Democrats are trying to "rig" the election.

"So this is just a way they’re trying to steal the election and everybody knows that. Because the only way they’re going to win is by a rigged election," Trump said.

But as Politifact points out, a "rigged" election is not likely, thanks to the decentralized election system we have in the U.S.

"There are more than 3,000 counties and 10,000 local jurisdictions spread across 50 states and D.C., said Paul Gronke, director of the Early Voting Information Center at Reed College. Each county produces its own ballots, and even within counties there can be various ballot versions with unique lists of federal, state and local offices, depending upon where a voter lives. Any attempt to rig a national election would pose multiple hurdles," Politifact reports. "Bar-coded envelopes for these ballots are 'just the first set of hurdles in trying to ‘rig’ an election,' Gronke said."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image