‘Evil’: Lincoln Project hammers Donald Trump and Jared Kushner in blistering new ad
The Lincoln Project denounced President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner as “evil” in a blistering new ad.
The anti-Trump conservative group premiered the ad Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” warning that Kushner, a senior White House adviser, was responsible for many of the most immoral, inhumane and corrupt policies to come out of the administration.
“Evil is real,” the ad intones. “We ignore it when it seems educated, polite, superficially charming, even sophisticated. We trivialize it, ignore it. On March 31, Trump’s COVID team led by Jared Kushner decided to ignore testing in states with Democratic governors. Evil was in the room. It looked like any other bureaucratic meeting there were Power Points, spreadsheets, briefings and estimates of the dead. It was that meeting that led to policies that led to more killings than Pearl Harbor, Vietnam, 9/11, more Americans than World War I.”
“It was deliberate, cold, political, premeditated,” the ad concludes. “Some people say Trump and Kushner were incompetent when it came to COVID but let’s call it is: evil.”
2020 Election
‘Responsible for national collapse’: RNC greeted with projections condemning Republicans for abandoning jobless workers
"It's unbearable that the Republican Party and the Trump administration are celebrating and campaigning while millions of families are suffering because they refuse to extend the $600 benefit that was keeping us afloat."
On the eve of the 2020 Republican National Convention, a progressive advocacy group representing 15,000 unemployed workers on Sunday projected onto a Charlotte, North Carolina hotel the photos and stories of jobless workers struggling to meet basic needs after the GOP allowed the $600-per-week unemployment benefit boost to expire last month, slashing the incomes of some 30 million Americans.
2020 Election
‘This is the opposite of what Americans fought a revolution for’: Tennessee to strip right to vote from protesters
'If our votes didn't matter they wouldn't work so hard to silence us.'
Tennessee protesters will face harsh penalties, including losing the right to vote, as punishment for participating in protests under a law enacted by the Tennessee GOP-dominant General Assembly. Right-wing Governor Bill Lee quietly signed off on the bill Thursday, AP reports.
2020 Election
Trump is a ‘kamikaze president’ leading the Republican Party to its own destruction: Conservative journalist
Veteran conservative journalist Tim Alberta has written a lengthy report for Politico detailing the state of the current Republican Party -- and he's concluded that the party has no ideas other than mindlessly supporting President Donald Trump.
In previewing this week's Republican National Convention, Alberta writes that most of the RNC will be devoted to venting culture war grievances, while very little time will be spent outlining plans to make life better for the American people.