Ex-RNC head drops the mic on Trump voters in epic rant: ‘You’re stupid — you’re getting played’
Former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele went off on supporters of Donald Trump on Sunday morning, saying they are “stupid” for continuing to stand by him after three and a half years.
Sitting in on a panel with MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart, the normally staid Steele was asked about the upcoming Republican National Convention before going on an extended — and frequently sarcastic — diatribe.
“Michael Steele, do you have any hope that that’s what we’re actually going to hear out of the Republican Convention?” host Capehart asked.
“Hell no! That ain’t happening. Come on?” Steele exclaimed. “Donald Trump is speaking every night. What do you think Donald Trump is going to say every night?”
“I’ve been a Republican for over 40 years, since 1976,” he continued. “I’ll be damned if I’m going to cede that ground to Donald Trump who is not now nor has he ever been a Republican. Who is not now nor ever been a conservative.”
“Y’all want to play this game that Donald Trump is like you? You’re stupid. You’re being played. You’re getting punked,” he continued. “What’s so bad about it is you’re complicit in your own punking. And those who have said I’m not doing that because that’s not me, understand why: we refuse to collaborate.”
Jared Kushner admonished by CNN host for blowing off multiple voter fraud studies with an anecdote
Appearing on CNN on Sunday Morning, White House adviser Jared Kushner was pulled up short by host Fareed Zakaria when he attempted to dismiss voluminous reports concluding massive voter fraud is a myth with an anecdote about a friend in New Jersey who received two ballots in the mail.
Noting the Trump administration's complaints that the only way the president can lose in November is through voter fraud, host Zakaria presented Trump's son-in-law with a list of studies that have proven it doesn't happen.
A smirking Kushner attempted to dismiss them all by sharing an anecdote.
"I'm going to read them to you, Jared," the host began. " He [Trump] talked extensively about the dangers of mail-in voting and the fraud that comes from it. the first slide I'm happy to send you by email is the list of the literally dozens of studies that have been done on voter fraud, all of which have concluded there is none."
Republicans have ‘major doggy doo on their shoes’ for sticking with Trump: Nancy Pelosi
Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Republicans will regret backing Donald Trump for over three years, telling host Jake Tapper the GOP lawmakers have "major doggy doo on their shoes."
Addressing attempts by Republicans -- led by Trump -- to suppress voting in November, the Democrat said her party needs to make sure people know to turn out to vote.
"They must vote early because their [the Republicans] playbook is one that has all kinds of obstacles to participation in our country," Pelosi told host Tapper. "It's so sad to see Republicans marching to this drummer. They're going to have, as I've said over and over, major doggy doo on their shoes for a long time to come. But you know what? Ignore it."
Trump adviser: ‘Solid people’ like Kellyanne Conway and Stephen Miller haven’t been arrested
Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller noted on Sunday that President Donald Trump employs a number of "solid people" who have not been arrested or convicted during his presidency.
While appearing on NBC's Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd questioned Miller about the arrest of former Trump campaign chief Steve Bannon, who has been accused of defrauding donors of a charity which claimed it was building a border wall.
Miller sought to distance the campaign from Bannon.
"It looks like this investigation was going along before the podcast even started -- the podcast and radio show that I co-hosted with Steve," Miller said. "These allegations are very serious and I hope that Steve has some good answers for the things that he's been accused of. It's not something that I worked on."