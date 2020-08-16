Ex-RNC head points out devastating number for Trump in latest poll showing a November wipeout

Appearing on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon, former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele said the latest Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll showing Donald Trump losing to former Vice President Joe Biden by nine points includes a data point that should terrify the president.

Looking at the numbers, Steele got right to the point.

Admitting the numbers are remaining “stable,” with Biden holding his lead as he chose Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate, Steele noted a problem for Trump that likely won’t go away due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The one thing that struck me and I think it’s important for folks not to ignore is the economy number,” he explained. “That could be a problem because that number matters. There’s a strategy why the president came out and started talking about what? Suburbia, how you could lose that life you built, the comfort you have, the economy you have there.”

“You’ve got to look at the economy how suburban voters see it,” he added.

It should be noted the poll states, “More than three-quarters of poll participants rate the economy as fair or poor, up from 68% in June and from 44% in December, before the pandemic struck. Almost half of Republicans think the economy is excellent or good, while just 4% of Democrats say that.”

