Ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio trying to get his old job back at age 88
Former sheriff Joe Arpaio is trying to get his old job back.
The former Maricopa County sheriff, who was pardoned in 2017 by President Donald Trump after his conviction for criminal contempt of court, is running in Tuesday’s Republican primary seeking to challenge current sheriff Paul Penzone, reported AZ Family.
The 88-year-old Arpaio is statistically tied in polls with his former chief deputy Jerry Sheridan, and Glendale police officer Mike Crawford is also among the GOP candidates.
Arpaio and the president share harsh views on immigration and law enforcement, and both men are far less popular with suburban Arizona voters than just a few years ago.
“The fates of those two are linked — not tied together — but linked,” GOP political consultant Barrett Marson told the New York Times. “If you’re put off by one, you’re certainly put off by the other.”
2020 Election
Ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio trying to get his old job back at age 88
Former sheriff Joe Arpaio is trying to get his old job back.
The former Maricopa County sheriff, who was pardoned in 2017 by President Donald Trump after his conviction for criminal contempt of court, is running in Tuesday's Republican primary seeking to challenge current sheriff Paul Penzone, reported AZ Family.
The 88-year-old Arpaio is statistically tied in polls with his former chief deputy Jerry Sheridan, and Glendale police officer Mike Crawford is also among the GOP candidates.
2020 Election
Trump loyalists expected to wage ‘ugly’ power struggle within the House if Biden wins: report
Republicans in the House of Representatives are gearing up for a major power struggle if President Donald Trump loses the 2020 election.
Politico reports that members of the House Freedom Caucus are preparing to go to war with the president's critics within the party should he be defeated by former Vice President Joe Biden this fall.
2020 Election
‘I could have used a tad bit more of a fascist Trump’: Campaign adviser urges president to embrace authoritarianism
A top strategist for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign doesn't think the president has been "fascist" enough.
Trump's approval has plummeted since federal agents used tear gas to clear protesters from a park so he could pose for photos holding a Bible, but campaign’s new senior adviser for strategy Steve Cortes wishes the president had cracked down harder, reported The Daily Beast.
“If Trump were the fascist that they pretend that he is, wouldn’t he have cracked down much, much harder on the unrest in the American streets?” Cortes said on the June 25 episode of his self-titled radio program. “To be quite honest, you know, when there were people being bloodied, cops being attacked, businesses being smashed, I could have used a tad bit more of a fascist Trump.”