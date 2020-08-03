Quantcast
Ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio trying to get his old job back at age 88

5 mins ago

Former sheriff Joe Arpaio is trying to get his old job back.

The former Maricopa County sheriff, who was pardoned in 2017 by President Donald Trump after his conviction for criminal contempt of court, is running in Tuesday’s Republican primary seeking to challenge current sheriff Paul Penzone, reported AZ Family.

The 88-year-old Arpaio is statistically tied in polls with his former chief deputy Jerry Sheridan, and Glendale police officer Mike Crawford is also among the GOP candidates.

Arpaio and the president share harsh views on immigration and law enforcement, and both men are far less popular with suburban Arizona voters than just a few years ago.

“The fates of those two are linked — not tied together — but linked,” GOP political consultant Barrett Marson told the New York Times. “If you’re put off by one, you’re certainly put off by the other.”


