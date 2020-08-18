Ex-Trump official hints he’s just the first of many White House vets who will spill dirt on the president
Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff for the Department of Homeland Security under President Donald Trump, hinted to ABC News on Tuesday that he will be just the first of many former Trump officials who will publicly condemn the president in the weeks to come.
In an interview with “Good Morning America,” Taylor described his new revelations about the president’s unhinged behavior as the “opening salvo” in what may be a string of former officials who plan to go on the record to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden.
“The president can expect that in the coming weeks and months leading up to the election, he is going to hear from more people that served in his administration, and he’s going to hear more of them give the same testimonies I gave which is that he’s ill-equipped to hold the office that he has and that a second term would be more dangerous than a first term,” Taylor said. “You’ll hear that soon.”
Taylor also said that trying to clean up after the president’s messes during his tenure at DHS was like playing “whack-a-mole with bad presidential decisions.”
Watch the video below.
.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Former Trump administration official Miles Taylor speaks out on breaking with Pres. Trump and endorsing Joe Biden. https://t.co/io8dW4sq7E pic.twitter.com/hBZsncaZz5
— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 18, 2020
2020 Election
‘This is troubling’: Chris Wallace suggests ‘peaceful transition of power’ may not happen if Trump loses
Fox News host Chris Wallace warned on Tuesday that a "peaceful transition of power" could be in jeopardy if President Donald Trump loses the 2020 election.
Wallace made the remarks after Trump suggested on Monday that the only way he would lose the election "is if the election is rigged."
"This is troubling," Wallace said. "He did it in my interview with him three weeks ago. He's done it repeatedly before and since. The argument that if he loses, it's because the election was stolen from him, not because of a majority of Americans voted against him, you know, obviously one of the things that we treasure in this country is the peaceful transition of power."
2020 Election
Ex-Trump official hints he’s just the first of many White House vets who will spill dirt on the president
Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff for the Department of Homeland Security under President Donald Trump, hinted to ABC News on Tuesday that he will be just the first of many former Trump officials who will publicly condemn the president in the weeks to come.
In an interview with "Good Morning America," Taylor described his new revelations about the president's unhinged behavior as the "opening salvo" in what may be a string of former officials who plan to go on the record to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden.
2020 Election
Ex-Trump official has opened the door for other aides to spill the beans on the president: conservative
In her column for the Washington Post, conservative Jennifer Rubin said that former DHS chief of staff Miles Taylor's admission that Donald Trump is doing irreparable damage to the United States that came on the opening day of the Democratic National Convention was an invitation to like-minded White House staffers past and present to come forward and expose behind the scenes shenanigans.
In the video, released by Republican Voters Against Trump, Taylor explained, "We would go in to try to talk to him about a pressing national security issue — a cyber attack, a terrorism threat — he wasn’t interested in those things.To him, they weren’t priorities,” and added Trump's actions were "terrifying."