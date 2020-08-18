Ex-Trump official has opened the door for other aides to spill the beans on the president: conservative

In her column for the Washington Post, conservative Jennifer Rubin said that former DHS chief of staff Miles Taylor’s admission that Donald Trump is doing irreparable damage to the United States that came on the opening day of the Democratic National Convention was an invitation to like-minded White House staffers past and present to come forward and expose behind the scenes shenanigans.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, released by Republican Voters Against Trump, Taylor explained, “We would go in to try to talk to him about a pressing national security issue — a cyber attack, a terrorism threat — he wasn’t interested in those things.To him, they weren’t priorities,” and added Trump’s actions were “terrifying.”

Calling Taylor’s warning “compelling,” Rubin suggested that now would be a good time for anyone who has worked for the president to come clean.

“Where have Trump’s most senior advisers been hiding?” she asked. “Former defense secretary Jim Mattis, former homeland security secretary and White House chief of staff John F. Kelly, and former national security adviser John Bolton have to one degree or another criticized Trump (although not with the detail Taylor provides), but where are other former administration officials such as H.R. McMaster, Gary Cohn, Daniel Coats and the slew of chiefs of staff who have cycled in and out of the White House? Why have they not shared the evidence of Trump’s abject unfitness with the public?”

Adding, “The enabling and protecting must stop,” Rubin added the Republican lawmakers who have had backroom dealings should feel free to come forward now that the president is dragging the party down before the November election.

“Republicans are likely heading for losses up and down the ticket in November,” she explained. “Once they are booted out of office, be prepared to hear the excuses and rationalizations. ‘Oh, I never bought into his act.”I stopped so many bad things from happening.’ If they were wise to Trump and saw any of the conduct Taylor points to, they had an obligation to the country to make clear what was going on and at the very least to oppose Trump’s renomination.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.