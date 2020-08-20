Ex-Trump official warns president will spark ‘a winter of civil unrest like we’ve never seen’ if he loses
Miles Taylor, the former chief of staff for the Department of Homeland Security under President Donald Trump, warned on Thursday that the president will not go quietly in November even if he is soundly defeated at the ballot box.
During an interview on CNN, Taylor said that he expected the president to continue fighting to remain in power even if the final vote tallies showed that he lost the election decisively.
“Donald Trump will fight viciously and vigorously to make sure that he doesn’t lose this election,” Taylor said. “But I don’t just mean up and until November 3rd, I mean after November 3rd. My worry is that Bush v. Gore… will look like child’s play compared to what this president might do if he feels like he’s got a shot at delegitimizing the election.”
Taylor went so far as to say that Trump’s efforts to delegitimize the election could spark mass violence in America’s streets.
“Now because of the president’s actions, we may well experience a fall and winter of civil unrest like we have never seen,” he said. “I don’t think it’s unreasonable at all for President Obama to say that there’s a concern about the fabric of our republic. Donald Trump has taken the scissors to the fabric of our republic and he’s cutting it into little threads.”
Watch the video below.
2020 Election
Ex-Trump official warns president will spark ‘a winter of civil unrest like we’ve never seen’ if he loses
Miles Taylor, the former chief of staff for the Department of Homeland Security under President Donald Trump, warned on Thursday that the president will not go quietly in November even if he is soundly defeated at the ballot box.
2020 Election
Here’s how Trump could win again — without cheating
Liberal pundits often say that Donald Trump is on the wrong side of history. From this perspective, he’s a relic and a reactionary, a living reminder of all the skeletons in America’s closet.
A Democratic victory in November thus feels inevitable, especially given Trump’s objectively awful handling of the pandemic.
But history only moves the way it is pushed. And from a longue durée view, it’s Trump who has the power to do the pushing, thanks not only to his deep pockets and ruthlessness but also to the deep support of two long-privileged groups in American life.
2020 Election
Trump’s convention will be a ‘circus of hate’: ex-GOP state chairperson
In a column in USA Today that was both wistful and fearful, the former chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party said she is finding the Democratic National Convention uplifting in ways that appeal to her and suggested the Republican National Convention next week to nominate Donald Trump will be a "circus of hate."
According to Jennifer Horn, who admits up-front that she is a co-founder of the Never Trump group, the Lincoln Project but remains a Republican, what she has seen from the Democrats is likely to appeal to members of her party who are appalled by what the president has done since being in office.