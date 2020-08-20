Ex-Trump official warns president will spark ‘a winter of civil unrest like we’ve never seen’ if he loses

Miles Taylor, the former chief of staff for the Department of Homeland Security under President Donald Trump, warned on Thursday that the president will not go quietly in November even if he is soundly defeated at the ballot box.

During an interview on CNN, Taylor said that he expected the president to continue fighting to remain in power even if the final vote tallies showed that he lost the election decisively.

“Donald Trump will fight viciously and vigorously to make sure that he doesn’t lose this election,” Taylor said. “But I don’t just mean up and until November 3rd, I mean after November 3rd. My worry is that Bush v. Gore… will look like child’s play compared to what this president might do if he feels like he’s got a shot at delegitimizing the election.”

Taylor went so far as to say that Trump’s efforts to delegitimize the election could spark mass violence in America’s streets.

“Now because of the president’s actions, we may well experience a fall and winter of civil unrest like we have never seen,” he said. “I don’t think it’s unreasonable at all for President Obama to say that there’s a concern about the fabric of our republic. Donald Trump has taken the scissors to the fabric of our republic and he’s cutting it into little threads.”

Watch the video below.