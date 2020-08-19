‘This scares the hell out of me’: Americans shocked as White House refuses to say Trump will leave office if he loses

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is facing backlash for refusing to say President Donald Trump would accept defeat in November.

McEnany was asked on Wednesday whether Trump would accept the results of the 2020 election if he was defeated by his rival Joe Biden, but she refused to directly answer the question.

“The president has always said he’ll see what happens and make a determination in the aftermath,” the press secretary said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former GOP congressman Joe Walsh said the statement was “tantamount to an act of war by a President against his own country.”

He didn't accept the results of the last election, and he won! — Nonacrophobic (@Nonacrophobic) August 19, 2020

“This is so scary,” said Michael McFaul, who served as the United States Ambassador to Russia from 2012 to 2014.

This is so scary. Trump doesn't get to decide if the election is free and fair. That's NOT his job. (& he would not be the first leader with autocratic proclivities to try to stay in power after losing an election. Remember Serbia 2000, Ukraine 2004, Malawi 2019, Belarus, 2000.) https://t.co/Bn2kbzMR0B — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) August 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Many other people also expressed their concern on Twitter:

Question for Biden: Let's say the 2020 election is the same as the 2000 election. Same margins, same states. But instead of hanging chads, it's 10,000 mail-in ballots from Dade that never made it from the USPS in time to count. Will Biden accept that Trump won? https://t.co/5ZB4AOAtuZ — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This scares the hell out of me Ana — DJ Mike Bills (@djmikebills) August 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Why is Kayleigh McEnany not resigning? https://t.co/us4Kt21zSB — Alexa O'Brien (@alexadobrien) August 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

A White House press secretary echoes American president's comments undermining the sanctity/security of the presidential election. https://t.co/G1mfdOyJF9 — Jonathan Landay (@JonathanLanday) August 19, 2020

Seems clear Trump will probably call any election he loses a fraud. But he could also just leave and continue to hold and espouse that view for the rest of his life. — Ben White (@morningmoneyben) August 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems like the White House is saying Trump will take a look at the election results and then determine if they are legitimate. https://t.co/uY869kpal8 — Joan Greve (@joanegreve) August 19, 2020

When some states threaten to secede will Trump accept a loss? Putin will advise accordingly. https://t.co/tZWG2iH2p4 — David Carroll 🦅 (@profcarroll) August 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

When Trump says he wants 2 more terms, when he says he won't accept the election results, when he says he can't loose the election unless it rigged believe him. He and Barr built a fortress around the white house, he has divided us. He wants war! He must be beating by a landslide — Danielle Candela (@DanielleCandela) August 19, 2020

Translation: Unless Trump wins, he will NOT accept the election results. Everyone else should plan accordingly. — Honest Politics (@HonestPolitics7) August 19, 2020

Does anyone else think we are going to need to escort Trump out of the oval office in handcuffs, when he doesn't accept the election results in November? https://t.co/tMsKnBhGXH — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) August 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT