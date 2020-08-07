House Democrats have authority to enforce subpoena against ex-White House counsel Don McGahn: Appeals court

A circuit court has upheld a House subpoena for testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn.

The District of Columbia Circuit Court found that the House Judiciary Committee has the authority to enforce the subpoena as part of the legislative branch’s oversight duties.

The ruling finds that House Democrats have the standing to bring a lawsuit against McGahn to enforce their subpoena, which could trigger a White House petition to the U.S. Supreme Court.

It’s not clear when the former White House attorney would be compelled to testify about claims in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, among other subjects.