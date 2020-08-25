Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Examine your hearts’: Mother of Jacob Blake, shot 7 times from behind by police, delivers powerful speech (video)

Published

3 mins ago

on

Julia Jackson, the mother of 29-year old Jacob Blake (Screen Capture)

Julia Jackson, the mother of 29-year old Jacob Blake, who was shot at least seven times at point-blank range from behind by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday, delivered a powerful speech Tuesday afternoon. Blake was tasered in addition to being shot. His three children looked on from inside his car.

He is currently in a hospital undergoing surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackson called for prayer and healing, and went on to say, “How dare you ask Him to make just one type of human that looks just like you?”

She also called for the United States to be united, and said she is praying for police officers and all Americans.

“I am really asking and encouraging everyone in Wisconsin and abroad to take a moment and examine your heart,” Jackson said. “Do Jacob justice on this level and examine your heart.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Facebook

Wisconsin governor declares state of emergency after nights of unrest over police shooting

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency, saying he would deploy more state National Guard troops, as the city of Kenosha braced for a third night of unrest following the shooting of a Black man by police.

Evers said he would authorize an increase in the Wisconsin National Guard's presence - more than 100 members were deployed on Monday - to 250. The move came as other officials called for a more forceful response after a night of looting and arson overshadowed peaceful protesters on the streets.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lincoln Project throws Republican convention warnings back in their faces in new ad

Published

35 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

On Tuesday, the Never Trump conservative group the Lincoln Project released a new ad, based entirely on footage from the first night of the Republican National Convention.

The ad splices together a long list of speakers at the convention, from Charlie Kirk to Kimberly Guilfoyle to Tim Scott, lamenting the horrible state of America from civil unrest to economic misery — to point out that these things are, in fact, not what awaits the country if Joe Biden were to become president, but the contemporary reality in Trump's America.

Watch below:

Trump's America in 75 seconds. pic.twitter.com/lxUklU7gW8

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Postal workers union organizes nationwide rallies pressuring Congress to #SaveThePostOffice

Published

41 mins ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

Protesters carried signs that declared "U.S. Mail Is Not For Sale," "PM DeJoy, Stop Delaying De-Mail," and "Senators: Do the Right Thing."

A union representing U.S. Postal Service employees joined with USPS supporters to hold dozens of rallies across the country Tuesday demanding that Congress #SaveThePostOffice by providing the agency with at least $25 billion in emergency funding as well as stopping and reversing mail slowdown policies introduced by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Continue Reading
 
 