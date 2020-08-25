‘Examine your hearts’: Mother of Jacob Blake, shot 7 times from behind by police, delivers powerful speech (video)
Julia Jackson, the mother of 29-year old Jacob Blake, who was shot at least seven times at point-blank range from behind by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday, delivered a powerful speech Tuesday afternoon. Blake was tasered in addition to being shot. His three children looked on from inside his car.
He is currently in a hospital undergoing surgery.
Jackson called for prayer and healing, and went on to say, “How dare you ask Him to make just one type of human that looks just like you?”
She also called for the United States to be united, and said she is praying for police officers and all Americans.
“I am really asking and encouraging everyone in Wisconsin and abroad to take a moment and examine your heart,” Jackson said. “Do Jacob justice on this level and examine your heart.”
Watch:
Jacob Blake’s mother Julia Jackson: ‘We really just need prayers. As I was riding through here through the city I noticed a lot of damage, it doesn’t reflect my son or my family… pic.twitter.com/re3oDQzO1f
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 25, 2020
Wisconsin governor declares state of emergency after nights of unrest over police shooting
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency, saying he would deploy more state National Guard troops, as the city of Kenosha braced for a third night of unrest following the shooting of a Black man by police.
Evers said he would authorize an increase in the Wisconsin National Guard's presence - more than 100 members were deployed on Monday - to 250. The move came as other officials called for a more forceful response after a night of looting and arson overshadowed peaceful protesters on the streets.
