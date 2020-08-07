Quantcast
Connect with us

Expert: NRA had to be obliterated by New York for one very important reason

Published

2 hours ago

on

The New York attorney general’s aggressive moves against the National Rifle Association might have been handled by the U.S. Department of Justice, according to a former federal prosecutor.

State attorney general Letitia James filed a lawsuit to dissolve the powerful lobbying group over claims of rampant fraud, but former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade’s new column for The Daily Beast calls out the Justice Department’s inaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Like other cases of corruption, this easily could have been framed as a criminal case,” McQuade wrote. “Filing false registration and disclosure documents as part of a scheme to defraud can serve as the basis for federal mail or wire fraud, and often does in public corruption cases. When I served as a federal prosecutor, my former office brought public corruption cases on such theories in similar cases in which officials misused funds for personal benefit.”

“Why then, is it left to James, whose office’s oversight over charities is civil in nature, to bring this action?” she added. “The silence of the U.S. Department of Justice here is deafening.”

The lawsuit accuses the NRA’s longtime chief Wayne LaPierre and other top leaders of diverting tens of millions of dollars for their personal use, and McQuade pointed out the similarities in this case and one James brought against the Trump Foundation.

“As part of that settlement, James required Trump to personally admit to misusing the Foundation’s funds,” McQuade wrote. “Sometimes, parties to settlements are permitted to publicly state that a resolution is not an admission of wrongdoing. James would not let them off so easily. Her success in the Trump Foundation case puts teeth into her legal quest to dissolve the NRA as well.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

How the NRA’s new legal woes will cripple GOP candidates in November

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

It was announced this week that the New York attorney general is filing a suit against the National Rifle Association over fraud and saying that they must close down. It's a case that was part of an 18-month investigation that revealed the gun lobbying group is "fraught with fraud and abuse." Now, the NRA is faced with trying to convince the public that they're still relevant.

Bloomberg reported Friday that the lavish spending on clothing for the group's CEO, internal disputes, and questions about foreign donations are all crashing together just in time for the 2020 election. After spending millions to elect President Donald Trump, the NRA now struggles with its credibility.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s new ad campaign falsely paints him as an anti-war peacenik

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

The Trump campaign is launching a new ad blitz that tries to paint a picture of President Trump as some sort of anti-war peacenik. But as Gizmodo's Matt Novak points out, the ad also mentions that Trump likes to dabble in targeted assassinations.

"In fact, those assassinations are central to Trump’s idea of 'peace,' and in many ways, Trump’s entire foreign policy stance seems to be a 21st century version of President Eisenhower’s covert actions in Iran, Cuba, and Guatemala," Novak writes.

The ads, which feature phrases like “Make Peace Not War” and “Support Peace” in 1960s-style hippie lettering, look like a "10-year-old kid trying to do a school art project about the 1960s," according to Novak.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

House Democrats have authority to enforce subpoena against ex-White House counsel Don McGahn: Appeals court

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 7, 2020

By

A circuit court has upheld a House subpoena for testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn.

The District of Columbia Circuit Court found that the House Judiciary Committee has the authority to enforce the subpoena as part of the legislative branch's oversight duties.

The ruling finds that House Democrats have the standing to bring a lawsuit against McGahn to enforce their subpoena, which could trigger a White House petition to the U.S. Supreme Court.

It's not clear when the former White House attorney would be compelled to testify about claims in special counsel Robert Mueller's report, among other subjects.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image