Quantcast
Connect with us

Experts issue dire warning on Trump executive action on unemployment insurance

Published

2 hours ago

on

“Literally every new detail about these executive orders confirms that in addition to being wildly unconstitutional, they will do absolutely nothing to help anyone who’s suffering.”

On top of serious questions about the directive’s legality and workability, experts are warning that President Donald Trump’s executive action to extend the federal boost to unemployment benefits at $400-per-week—using $44 billion in funds meant for disaster relief—leaves out the poorest Americans by design.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is what happens when the president cares about posturing for an election but not about people.”
—Leah Greenberg, Indivisible

The language of Trump’s unemployment memorandum issued over the weekend defines “eligible claimants” as those receiving “at least $100 per week” in state unemployment benefits—meaning that laid-off workers currently receiving less than $100 per week in aid will not see a dollar in federal relief unless states agree to increase their benefits.

As the Washington Post reported late Sunday:

Even if state governments sign onto the program, the jobless benefits might be out of reach for Americans in greatest need: Only out-of-work Americans receiving more than $100 a week in state unemployment insurance are eligible for the federal aid.

That means those at the bottom of the income distribution—particularly workers who rely on tips and the self-employed—could see no additional federal benefit at all, said Andy Stettner, an unemployment insurance expert at the Century Foundation.

The Post Jeff Stein noted that one estimate suggests Trump’s unilateral unemployment insurance boost “will block payments from going to 10-15% [of the] lowest-earning UI recipients.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Bailey, executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, tweeted that “this plan is asking laid-off [Kentucky] workers to somehow live on as little as $39 a week.”

Trump’s directive calls for a $400-per-week boost—a significant cut to the previous $600 level—to what out-of-work Americans are receiving in state unemployment benefits. But, as analysts hastened to point out, Trump’s plan would require states to kick in 25%—$100—of the $400 total, a difficult task for states reeling from massive budget shortfalls and administrative deficiencies.

“It’s a difficult proposition for states to implement in a short period of time,” Stettner told USA Today. “States had already struggled to get unemployment money in the hands of out-of-work Americans. This will disappoint workers. They think they’ll get that $400 next week, but they’re not.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on Saturday, National Employment Law Project executive director Rebecca Dixon said “states that have the most sophisticated systems may be able to stand up this program eventually, but those states that have been faltering due to decades of neglect or outright sabotage will be less likely to see any of this money.”

“This is not a serious approach to solving a very serious problem,” Dixon said of the president’s executive action. “We urge the administration to get back to real negotiations with Congress on a comprehensive and operable approach that will ensure people have the resources they need to survive for the duration of this crisis.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump’s attempt to ensnare Biden in a tax trap appears to have already flopped: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

Although the Republican-sponsored Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 did precious little for the middle class, President Donald Trump has been claiming that former Vice President Joe Biden — the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee — is pushing for a middle class tax hike. This claim, journalist Hans Nichols stresses in an August 10 article for Axios, is right out of President Ronald Reagan’s 1984 playbook. But so far, according to Nichols, Biden is not taking Trump’s bait.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox host ignores literal death of 165,000 Americans as he fumes ‘gym owners are dying’ because of lockdowns

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade expressed anger Monday morning over gyms that are not allowed to re-open, or have to restrict the number of people allowed inside during the coronavirus pandemic. The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has doubled in just a few weeks to over 5 million.

“They’re dying. These gym owners are dying,” Kilmeade told his Fox News viewers, with not even a shred of understanding that in reality, 165,000 Americans have literally died from the virus.

“They have small margins anyway and they can’t do anything because these politicians won’t let ’em,” Kilmeade, clearly angry, snarled.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Mad King Trump’ is being propped up by his sycophants during his waning days in office: conservative

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, author Richard North Patterson claims we are watching the waning days of "Mad King Trump" as he blunders from interview to interview spewing nonsense as his advisers try to prop up an administration in a death spiral.

Getting right to the point, Patterson said Trump evokes the image of a "mad king of some Ruritanian backwater, spewing splenetic ravings while his shrinking cadre of sycophants struggles to steer their foundering ship of state."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image