Facebook in India storm after hate speech claims
Facebook is in the eye of a political storm in India after claims it failed to take action against hate speech posts by a Hindu nationalist lawmaker out of fear for its business interests.
India is US-based Facebook and its messaging service WhatsApp’s biggest market in terms of users, and the firm is under pressure worldwide about how to police hate speech.
But a huge row has now erupted in India after the Wall Street Journal reported that Facebook stopped short of banning a ruling party MP even after he posted comments and made speeches saying Rohingya Muslim immigrants should be shot, Muslims were traitors, and threatened to raze mosques.
The lawmaker in question, T. Raja Singh, on Monday claimed his account had been hacked, the New Indian Express reported.
The Wall Street Journal report last week said Facebook’s top public-policy executive in India had opposed applying hate-speech rules to the lawmaker and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) individuals and allied groups who had been flagged internally.
The executive, Ankhi Das, told staff members that punishing violations by politicians from India’s ruling party would damage the company’s business prospects in India, the newspaper reported.
This was even after employees concluded Singh had violated its rules, the Journal said, citing current and former Facebook staff.
The main opposition Congress party on Sunday claimed there was “bias and alignment” of the Facebook India team in favor of the BJP and its allies.
“They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate,” tweeted senior party figure Rahul Gandhi.
Without commenting directly on the Journal report, Facebook said Monday it would always prohibit “hate speech and content that incites violence”, and would “enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone’s political position or party affiliation”.
“While we know there is more to do, we’re making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy,” a spokeswoman added.
Lawmaker Raja Singh insisted Monday that his Facebook account had been hacked and someone was “deliberately trying to project me as a dangerous person all over the world.”
“Many pages and IDs are being run on my name on social media platforms without my consent,” he told the New Indian Express.
How Thomas Cromwell used cut and paste to insert himself into Henry VIII’s Great Bible
The Great Bible is often seen as a monument of English reform – but could it also contain the first known example of political photoshopping in early modern England? Printed in 1538-9, it was to be purchased by every parish church in the realm. Its creation was overseen by Henry VIII’s chief minister, Thomas Cromwell. The Great Bible ushered in the English parish Bible and its large size and meticulous printing set the bar for centuries to come. Nowhere is its iconic appearance more evident than in a unique presentation copy made for the Tudor court. This copy was printed on vellum and hand-coloured by highly skilled illuminators.
Breaking Banner
Dairy farmer who voted for ‘tremendous con man’ Trump in 2016 will be speak at the 2020 DNC
The first all-digital Democratic National Convention is taking place this week, and one of the speakers will be Rick Telesz — a 62-year-old dairy and soybean farmer in Western Pennsylvania who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 but is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden in 2020.
Telesz’ appearance is important for a number of reasons. First, Pennsylvania is a crucial swing state. Second, Telesz is among the registered Democrats who crossed party lines in 2016 and did not support that year’s Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton. 2016 had its “Trump Democrats” just as 1980 and 1984 had their “Reagan Democrats” — although the Reagan Democrats were much more plentiful. Trump, unlike Reagan, lost the popular vote by almost 3 million.
COVID-19
The ethical case for allowing medical trials that deliberately infect humans with COVID-19
Despite the urgent need to beat COVID-19, health officials may be delaying the development of an effective vaccine.
Authorities in the U.S. and elsewhere are yet to authorize an ethically charged research procedure called “human challenge trials.” Challenge trials entail deliberately infecting volunteers with the disease – which explains the official reticence – but they could substantially expedite the development of a vaccine.
The debate over human challenge trials has been raging for months among health professionals and academics. But only now – some eight months into the pandemic – are authorities in the U.S. beginning to consider them in a bid to speed up the vaccine-development process.