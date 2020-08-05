Quantcast
Facebook removes first Trump post as a lie

1 min ago

Facebook has been criticized by users for refusing to check President Donald Trump’s false information, incorrect ads, and array of posts on the social media site, but it wasn’t until Wednesday that they finally removed a post for his lying.

“This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” Andy Stone, a Facebook policy spokesperson told NBC News.

The video was of Trump’s interview with Fox News in which he claimed children should go back to school because they are “almost immune” or “virtually immune” from coronavirus. In fact, many children have died from the virus and they are thought to be “superspreaders.”


CIA ignores request to brief GOP senators trying to dig up dirt on Joe Biden’s son: report

43 mins ago

August 5, 2020

On Wednesday, Politico reported that the Central Intelligence Agency is ignoring a request to brief the Republican senators mounting an investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine.

"The spy agency’s resistance comes amid intelligence officials’ deep skepticism of the probe, which is being led by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and focuses on Hunter Biden’s role on the board of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma," reported Andrew Desiderio and Natasha Bertrand. "Democrats argue the investigation is based on Russian disinformation aimed at tipping the outcome of the election toward President Donald Trump — a charge that Johnson rejects."

Bill Barr has a ‘tell’ that reveals exactly what he will do to win Trump the election: Former Justice Department spokesperson

1 hour ago

August 5, 2020

Former Justice Department lawyer Matt Miller said that Attorney General Bill Barr has a "tell" that Miller thinks reveals what Barr will do about his new attempt at a GOP-run Russia investigation.

The MSNBC panel discussion looked back at Barr's testimony to the House Judiciary Committee, where he admitted that the White House government appointees have discussions about the 2020 campaign during Cabinet Meetings. Conducting politics under the government is strictly prohibited.

"He has a tell, and the one that you just showed is an example, where there's an answer where you expect the attorney general to give," Miller began. "In the confirmation hearing, the answer you expected him to give was that he would recuse himself from the Russia investigation because of his previous writings on the topic, a memo he had written that was seen as the audition for the job. And he didn't give that answer, and I think we found out why shortly after, it was because he wanted to interfere in the Mueller probe. He's wanted to go back and then discredit it afterward."

Devin Nunes had another one of his lawsuits thrown out — this time by a Trump judge

2 hours ago

August 5, 2020

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) lost another of his efforts to sue the media.

According to the filing, this suit was against Ryan Lizza, who wrote an expose on Nunes' family moving their family farm from Nunes' district in California to Iowa. Nunes, who has claimed his occupation as a "dairy farmer" was outed for not having a dairy farm just months before the 2018 election. Nunes was quick to sue, as he has with Twitter accounts who mock him online for being a "farmer" without having a farm.

