‘False and racist conspiracy’: Publications label Trump’s birtherism against Kamala Harris for what it is
President Donald Trump pushed a racist birther conspiracy theory against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Tuesday.
But unlike when Trump pushed birtherism against President Barack Obama, the press immediately labeled the conspiracy theory as racist.
“President Donald Trump on Thursday gave credence to a false and racist conspiracy about Kamala Harris’ eligibility to be president, fueling an online misinformation campaign that parallels the one he used to power his rise into politics,” is how the Associated Press reported on Trump’s comments. “The conspiracy is false. Harris, who was tapped this week by Joe Biden to serve as his running mate on the Democratic ticket, was born in Oakland, California, and is eligible to be president under the constitutional requirements. The question is not even considered complex, according to lawyers who have reviewed her circumstances.”
The AP was not alone.
“President Trump on Thursday encouraged a racist conspiracy theory that is rampant among some of his followers: that Senator Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic vice-presidential nominee born in California, was not eligible for the vice presidency or presidency because her parents were immigrants,” The New York Times reported. “That assertion is false; Ms. Harris is eligible to serve.”
“Mr. Trump appeared to be referencing a widely discredited op-ed written in Newsweek by John C. Eastman, a conservative attorney who has long argued that the United States Constitution does not grant birthright citizenship, as proof. Ms. Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, was born in 1964 in Oakland, Calif., several years after her parents arrived in the United States,” the newspaper explained.
Though The Washington Post did not refer to Trump’s birtherism as racist, it did label the attacks a “false conspiracy.”
“Trump, who was a leader of the unfounded birther conspiracy about former president Barack Obama, piled on to similar conspiracies about Harris,” the newspaper reported. “Harris was born in Oakland, Calif.”
Here’s how other’s described Trump’s comments.
“In a move that reeked of the birtherism, racism, and xenophobia that helped elevate him to office, President Donald Trump on Thursday said he’s “heard” that Sen. Kamala Harris may not ‘meet the requirements’ to appear on the Democratic presidential ticket and vowed to ‘take a look’ at the claim when someone asked the president if Harris is somehow not a natural born citizen,” The Daily Beast reported. “The questions about Harris are without merit.”
“Racist birther conspiracy,” is how New York Magazine described it.
We called out Trump’s return to birtherism immediately. https://t.co/SF3QmYUTlE
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 14, 2020
Holy shit. Trump pushes a baseless, birther-style theory about Kamala Harris that holds she's not a citizen because birthright citizenship isn't a thing.
"I just heard it today that she doesn't meet the requirements … I have no idea if that's right." pic.twitter.com/ZIXYrleuVf
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 13, 2020
2020 Election
‘False and racist conspiracy’: Publications label Trump’s birtherism against Kamala Harris for what it is
President Donald Trump pushed a racist birther conspiracy theory against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on Tuesday.
But unlike when Trump pushed birtherism against President Barack Obama, the press immediately labeled the conspiracy theory as racist.
"President Donald Trump on Thursday gave credence to a false and racist conspiracy about Kamala Harris’ eligibility to be president, fueling an online misinformation campaign that parallels the one he used to power his rise into politics," is how the Associated Press reported on Trump's comments. "The conspiracy is false. Harris, who was tapped this week by Joe Biden to serve as his running mate on the Democratic ticket, was born in Oakland, California, and is eligible to be president under the constitutional requirements. The question is not even considered complex, according to lawyers who have reviewed her circumstances."
2020 Election
Fox News poll spells bad news for Republicans as McConnell goes on vacation without a stimulus deal
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) adjourned the Senate on Thursday for an August recess.
Despite the lack of a coronavirus stimulus deal, the Senate is not scheduled to meet for a regular session until September 8th -- which is 26 days from now.
But a new Fox News poll demonstrates how much Americans are seeking additional help from the government during the economic catastrophe.
"The poll asks voters to choose one of two messages to send to the federal government right now -- 'lend me a hand' or 'leave me alone.' A majority of 57 percent says they would ask Washington to 'lend me a hand.' Last year, just 34 percent asked for a hand-up (February 2019). The previous high was 44 percent in 2011, after the financial crisis," Fox News reported.
2020 Election
Trump calls for ‘a certain freedom’ to wear masks or not – and lies that Joe Biden’s coronavirus policies are ‘anti-scientific’
President Donald Trump tried to contrast his response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to the deaths of nearly 170,000 Americans, against former Vice President Joe Biden, who has called for strong measures far earlier than Trump ever did.
On Thursday Biden called on the nation's governors to issue across the board mask mandates. Trump, in a campaign speech delivered under the false pretense of a coronavirus news conference, attacked his Democratic rival, and falsely claimed Biden had called for a national mask mandate instituted by presidential decree.
Trump, who misuses the power of his office regularly, claimed he did not think a President has the power to mandate mask wearing (he or she does.)