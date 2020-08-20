Fauci recovering from surgery to remove throat polyp
Top US government scientist Anthony Fauci was recovering after surgery on Thursday to remove a growth from his vocal cords that was giving him a gravelly voice.
Fauci, who leads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was home and resting, but expected to “back online tomorrow” and at the office on Monday, the agency said in a statement to AFP.
The 79-year-old doctor has led the country’s response to every epidemic since the 1980s.
His public profile is currently bigger than ever thanks to his scientific straight-talk on the coronavirus pandemic, which puts him frequently at odds with President Donald Trump.
The surgery removed a polyp — a non-cancerous growth that often resembles a blister and can cause raspiness.
Fauci has previously said he got the polyp after experiencing winter flu and then not giving his vocal cords sufficient time to rest.
He has lately been giving interviews to the media, academia and think tanks almost every day.
A widely-respected member of the White House coronavirus taskforce, Fauci has amassed a large fan base, who buy T-shirts and bobbleheads in his likeness.
But he has also been assigned bodyguards following death threats from people who believe he is part of a wider conspiracy to exaggerate the health crisis for political and financial ends.
COVID-19
Amazon indigenous protesters vow indefinite roadblock
Armed with spears and bows, dozens of indigenous protesters in Brazil vowed Thursday to maintain a roadblock on a key highway until the authorities listen to their demands for help fighting COVID-19 and deforestation.
Members of the Kayapo Mekranoti ethnic group have been blocking highway BR-163 through the Amazon since Monday outside the northern town of Novo Progresso.
But they vowed that they would no longer lift their blockade periodically to let truckers through, as they had done for the past two days.
"We're going to stay right here until the government sends its representatives to talk with us," one protest leader, Mudjere Kayapo, told AFP.
COVID-19
9 reasons you can be optimistic that a vaccine for COVID-19 will be widely available in 2021
As fall approaches rapidly, many are wondering if the race for a vaccine will bear fruit as early as January 2021.
I am a physician-scientist and infectious diseases specialist at the University of Virginia, where I care for patients and conduct research into COVID-19. I am occasionally asked how I can be sure that researchers will develop a successful vaccine to prevent COVID-19. After all, we still don’t have one for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.
Here is where the current research stands, where I think we will be in five months and why you can be optimistic about the delivery of a COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19
Weekly US jobless claims rise more than expected to 1.1 million
Just over 1.1 million people filed new claims for jobless benefits in the week ended August 15, the US Labor Department said Thursday, defying expectations for a more moderate rise.
That was an increase of 135,000 from the week prior and brought new claims back above the one million mark, only the third time new applications have increased since the beginning of April in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.
And new applications under the special pandemic program for those not normally eligible for benefits also rose, increasing by more than 53,000, according to the report.