Feds seizing allegedly laundered assets from Ukrainian oligarch Giuliani asked for Biden dirt

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that the Justice Department is moving to seize assets from a Ukrainian oligarch who was involved in the scandal that led to President Donald Trump’s impeachment — and who is now accused of laundering billions of dollars in stolen money from a bank he once owned.

“A complaint filed by the Justice Department that seeks to seize commercial properties in Texas and Kentucky from Ihor Kolomoisky and his business partner, Gennadiy Boholiubov, alleges that the pair moved billions through various companies to ‘thoroughly disguise their nature, source, ownership, and control,'” reported Madeline Charbonneau.

Kolomoisky was involved with Rudy Giuliani’s plan to dig up dirt on the Biden family’s business transactions in Ukraine, which ultimately led to Trump trying to coerce the Ukrainian president with military aid. Giuliani had asked him for assistance, but he reportedly refused and called it a “clear conspiracy” against Trump’s political rival.