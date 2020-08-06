Quantcast
Feds seizing allegedly laundered assets from Ukrainian oligarch Giuliani asked for Biden dirt

On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that the Justice Department is moving to seize assets from a Ukrainian oligarch who was involved in the scandal that led to President Donald Trump’s impeachment — and who is now accused of laundering billions of dollars in stolen money from a bank he once owned.

“A complaint filed by the Justice Department that seeks to seize commercial properties in Texas and Kentucky from Ihor Kolomoisky and his business partner, Gennadiy Boholiubov, alleges that the pair moved billions through various companies to ‘thoroughly disguise their nature, source, ownership, and control,'” reported Madeline Charbonneau.

Kolomoisky was involved with Rudy Giuliani’s plan to dig up dirt on the Biden family’s business transactions in Ukraine, which ultimately led to Trump trying to coerce the Ukrainian president with military aid. Giuliani had asked him for assistance, but he reportedly refused and called it a “clear conspiracy” against Trump’s political rival.


Susan Rice divested herself of Netflix stock options — could it be a sign she is Biden’s VP pick?

Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice exercised her Netflix stock options on Tuesday.

Rice, who was appointed to the streaming video company's board of directors in 2018, filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission showing that she sold about $300,000 in the transactions.

The financial move occurred as former Vice President is close to announcing his choice of running mate, Rice is considered a leading contender for the position.

Other VP contenders reportedly include Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Rep. Val Demmings (D-FL), Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-MN).

‘Truly vile’: CNN’s Tapper slams Trump campaign official for smearing colleague’s military husband

Earlier in the week, CNN's Brianna Keilar and Trump campaign official Mercedes Schlapp clashed over mail-in voting, with Keilar losing patience with Schlapp's lies and barking, "You're just saying a bunch of crap!"

In an op-ed published on RealClearPolitics, Schlapp punched back at Keilar, but in an unusual broadside, Schlapp also made a personal attack on Keilar's husband, an active duty Green Beret. "I was further disturbed to learn that Brianna Keilar’s husband is a ferocious opponent of the president, a former director of the National Security Council under President Obama, and a man who tweets, among other things, that Donald Trump makes him 'throw up,'" she wrote.

‘Falwell should step down’: GOP leader calls for Liberty University to find a new president after ‘appalling’ behavior

The vice-chair of the House Republican Caucus called for Liberty University President Jerry Falwell, Jr. to step down.

"Jerry Falwell Jr’s ongoing behavior is appalling," Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) posted on Twitter.

"As a Music Faculty Advisory Board Member and former instructor [at Liberty University], I’m convinced Falwell should step down," Walker said.

"None of us are perfect, but students, faculty, alumni and [the Liberty University choir] deserve better," he explained.

