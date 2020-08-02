Florida braces for hurricane conditions as Isaias approaches
Miami (AFP) – Florida braced for hurricane conditions Sunday, with forecasters warning tropical storm Isaias could strengthen before slamming into the state, which is already struggling with the coronavirus.Isaias is threatening to trigger a storm surge and flash flooding in parts of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday, adding that “preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.”Winds were gusting up to 70 miles (110 kilometers) an hour as the tropical storm churned toward Miami, in Florida’s southeast.The deadly storm earlier dumped torrential rain on…
The seaweed monster is back devouring South Florida beaches. It’s not a pretty sight
MIAMI — Like most tourists coming to a South Florida beach for a quarantine break, the Mlynek family had a picture-perfect scene in mind when they arrived from Oklahoma this week: turquoise waters glistening in the sun, gently swaying palm trees and shining stretches of white sand.What they found in Hollywood instead were smelly, messy mounds of seaweed coating the coastline.Seaweed is once again invading Southeast Florida beaches as mats of the massive macroalgae swirling around in the Atlantic make their annual appearance. But this year is shaping up to be a really bad one: a combination of ... (more…)
Hurricane Isaias: Here’s the meaning behind name of the storm that’s menacing South Florida
A famous line from Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” poses the question “What’s in a name?” And, Isaias, the name of the second hurricane of the 2020 storm season, has left many wondering just that.Isaias seems an interesting choice for the name of a hurricane considering that, according to popular name origin websites, it means “God is my salvation.”Isaias, pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs, is the Spanish-Latin derivative of the Hebrew name Isaiah, a prophet in the Old Testament tied to both Jewish and Christian religions.In 2018, Isaias ranked 510 among baby names in the U.S., according to Social Sec... (more…)
First astronaut splashdown in 45 years is set for Sunday — in the Gulf of Mexico to avoid Isaias
Two very special mementos will splash down on Earth with astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley who, if schedules hold, will return home Sunday after two months in space.The Crew Dragon capsule undocked from the International Space Station on time Saturday at 7:35 p.m., and the astronauts will begin their 19-hour trip back to Earth. NASA set splashdown for 2:48 p.m. off the coast of Pensacola in the Gulf of Mexico, far from the projected path of Tropical Storm Isaias that’s forecast to travel up Florida’s east coast. The coast near Panama City is the alternative site.If the weather worsens, th... (more…)