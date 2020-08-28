Florida cop caused 92-year-old woman to bleed when he handcuffed her for rolling a stop sign

A deputy in Florida’s Lee County this week was placed on paid administrative leave when he caused a 92-year-old woman to bleed after handcuffing her in her own driveway after she rolled through a stop sign.
Local news station NBC 2 reports that Bonita Springs resident Dorothy Friedenreich was driving back home from the store when she apparently missed a stop sign.
She saw police lights in back of her and pulled into her driveway.
The woman got out of her car and started to walk away from the deputy, who proceeded to grab her by the arms and press them behind her back.
“I’m crying and I started screaming, ‘Help, help!'” Friedenreich, who is on blood thinners, told NBC 2 in an interview. “The next thing I know, I’ve got handcuffs on, and he wouldn’t take the handcuffs off me, and I was bleeding, there was blood all over my driver’s license.”
Medical professionals were called to Friedenreich’s home and found that she suffered bruises and cut skin as a result of her encounter with the officer, and they bandaged her arms.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno placed the deputy on paid administrative leave and apologized to Friedenreich.
“We failed, we will do better,” he said.
Watch NBC 2’s interview with Friedenreich at this link.
