Florida GOP sheriff implicated in sex scandal could face arrest if he doesn’t resign: report

On Thursday, First Coast News reported that Darryl Daniels, the sheriff of Clay County, Florida, has been told to resign by the end of the day or face arrest following an investigation into a sex scandal.

“According to two sources inside the CCSO, Daniels called a few employees together Thursday to tell them he would not leave voluntarily,” reported Anne Schindler. “Multiple law enforcement sources confirm that charges could be filed as soon as this afternoon.”

Daniels, a Republican and the first Black sheriff to be elected in Clay County, has been under investigation by state officials since last year.

“The FDLE opened an investigation at the request of State Attorney Melissa Nelson’s office after Daniels had his mistress, Cierra Smith, arrested in May 2019 on allegations of stalking,” said the report. “Daniels has admitted to having an affair with Smith, his subordinate, for several years, a relationship that began when Daniels was the director of the Duval County Jail and Smith was a correctional officer. Smith was stripped of her duties by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office during an internal investigation that included allegations she had sex with Daniels at work. That allegation was not substantiated, but other misconduct claims were. Smith resigned and no longer works for JSO.”

At the request of Nelson, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed a special prosecutor to avoid conflicts of interest.