Quantcast
Connect with us

Florida GOP sheriff implicated in sex scandal could face arrest if he doesn’t resign: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, First Coast News reported that Darryl Daniels, the sheriff of Clay County, Florida, has been told to resign by the end of the day or face arrest following an investigation into a sex scandal.

“According to two sources inside the CCSO, Daniels called a few employees together Thursday to tell them he would not leave voluntarily,” reported Anne Schindler. “Multiple law enforcement sources confirm that charges could be filed as soon as this afternoon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniels, a Republican and the first Black sheriff to be elected in Clay County, has been under investigation by state officials since last year.

“The FDLE opened an investigation at the request of State Attorney Melissa Nelson’s office after Daniels had his mistress, Cierra Smith, arrested in May 2019 on allegations of stalking,” said the report. “Daniels has admitted to having an affair with Smith, his subordinate, for several years, a relationship that began when Daniels was the director of the Duval County Jail and Smith was a correctional officer. Smith was stripped of her duties by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office during an internal investigation that included allegations she had sex with Daniels at work. That allegation was not substantiated, but other misconduct claims were. Smith resigned and no longer works for JSO.”

At the request of Nelson, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed a special prosecutor to avoid conflicts of interest.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Republicans are ‘spooked’ Trump will destroy GOP turnout with ‘intentional voter suppression’: conservative

Published

34 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Thursday, columnist Jennifer Rubin starts by pointing out that President Trump recently admitted to "intentional voter suppression," citing a recent Post report on Trump's words.

"There is no nuance, no joke," Rubin writes, referring to Trump's words. "Republicans are firmly opposing free and fair elections — unless they do something about this."

Up until now, Trump and Republicans have been successful in implementing measures that deter voting, but they've usually disguised their efforts as fraud prevention.

"The irony, of course, is that Republicans are now spooked about absentee ballots and thereby risk losing out when their own voters cannot get to the polls (or face long lines) on Election Day," Rubin writes. "That is why many state and local Republican groups are pulling their hair out in response to Trump’s anti-absentee vote rhetoric."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Michael Cohen is releasing the Kraken’: Memoir expected to be ‘October surprise’ for Trump campaign

Published

40 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen will publish his tell-all book about his experience working as the "fixer" to the self-described billionaire over decades and what it was like to be thrown under the bus. Slated to be out before Election Day, Cohen's stories are likely to be shocking revelations about the president as absentee ballots are dropping in mailboxes.

It was a piece of news that spread so quickly that it crashed Cohen's website for the book and sent many turning to Twitter for the foreword that he's already posted online.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Enraged Trump supporters vowed to kill me’: Michael Cohen reveals what happened after he flipped

Published

55 mins ago

on

August 13, 2020

By

Donald Trump's former personal attorney says he has received hundreds of death threats after flipping on the president of the United States.

Cohen revealed the threats in the forward to his forthcoming book “Disloyal: A Memoir. The true story of the former personal attorney to President Donald J. Trump.

"The President of the United States wanted me dead," the forward begins. "Or, let me say it the way Donald Trump would: He wouldn’t mind if I was dead. That was how Trump talked. Like a mob boss, using language carefully calibrated to convey his desires and demands, while at the same time employing deliberate indirection to insulate himself and avoid actually ordering a hit on his former personal attorney, confidant, consigliere, and, at least in my heart, adopted son."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image