Florida man who thought pandemic was ‘hysteria’ loses his wife to COVID-19

A Florida resident who at one time blew off the novel coronavirus as “hysteria” is now mourning the loss of his wife, who died from the disease this month.
BBC News reports that 46-year-old Florida resident Erin Hitchens has passed away after spending the past several months in a hospital on ventilator.
Erin and her husband, Brian Hitchens, both contracted the disease in May after Hitchens said he blew off wearing a mask and social distancing because he didn’t believe the virus was a real threat. While Hitchens eventually recovered from the disease, his wife remained in intensive care for several more months before passing away.
“We thought the government was using it to distract us, or it was to do with 5G,” he tells BBC News.
Hitchens also tells BBC News that at least his wife is “no longer suffering, but in peace.”
Hitchens in a Facebook post this past May admitted that he regretted not taking the virus seriously.
“This thing is nothing to be messed with please listen to the authorities and heed the advice of the experts,” he wrote. “Looking back I should have wore a mask in the beginning but I didn’t and perhaps I’m paying the price for it now but I know that if it was me that gave it to my wife I know that she forgives me and I know that God forgives me.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.