Florida Republican explains he’s supporting Biden because Trump will destroy the GOP with 4 more years

President Donald Trump has moved to Florida throughout the course of his presidency, but that doesn’t mean that the state is going to support him in November.
In a series of interviews with Florida voters, one Republican explained that he has to vote for former Vice President Joe Biden if he wants the GOP to have any kind of future.
“I think the safest and best thing for the Republican Party is a Biden win because then there’s something for it to rally around,” said life-long conservative, who now describes himself as a “political nomad.”
“If you get Trump for another four years, I think it could ultimately be the downfall. You have seen the blue waves come across in the last couple of midterm elections,” he added. “I think more of that is around the corner, probably in this election. If he manages to squeak another one out, you’re going to see a lot of people absolutely jump ship.”
NBC News reporter Dasha Burns asked if he was saying Biden being elected could be “a good thing” for the GOP.
“Yeah, I think it would cleanse it a lot sooner than if Trump ran and won again,” he concluded.
After former Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered the final report for the Russia investigation in 2019, he noted that the U.S. Department of Justice has a longstanding policy against prosecuting a sitting president. But if former Vice President Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump this November, he will no longer be a sitting president after Biden is inaugurated in January 2021. And according to a lengthy piece by journalist Jason Zengerle for the New York Times, Donald Trump, Jr. is worried about the possibility of members of his family facing criminal prosecutions if the president loses to Biden.
Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right group with a reputation for violence and associations with white supremacists, plan to join a QAnon-inspired march against human trafficking on Saturday in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
The president of the Piedmont North Carolina chapter confirmed to Raw Story that North Carolina members plan to attend a march against human trafficking and pedophilia in Fayetteville, which is home to Fort Bragg, about 130 miles to the east of Charlotte, two days after the Republican National Convention wraps up there. The Proud Boys chapter in Philadelphia promoted the Fayetteville event through the messaging app Telegram on Aug. 17, two days after Proud Boys and left-wing counter-protesters clashed in Kalamazoo, Michigan, with the accompanying text, “Next up, NC.”
BBC News reports that 46-year-old Florida resident Erin Hitchens has passed away after spending the past several months in a hospital on ventilator.
Erin and her husband, Brian Hitchens, both contracted the disease in May after Hitchens said he blew off wearing a mask and social distancing because he didn't believe the virus was a real threat. While Hitchens eventually recovered from the disease, his wife remained in intensive care for several more months before passing away.