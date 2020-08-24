Quantcast
Connect with us

Former ‘pool boy’ levels explosive allegations against Liberty University’s Jerry Falwell Jr.

Published

23 mins ago

on

Giancarlo Granda, the man formerly employed as Jerry Falwell Jr.’s “pool boy,” is leveling explosive allegations against the Liberty University president in a new interview with Reuters.

Specifically, Granda tells Reuters that Falwell Jr. willingly let him have sex with his wife Becki Falwell while he looked on.

“Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room,” explains the 29-year-old Granda.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview conducted with the conservative Washington Examiner over the weekend, Falwell Jr. acknowledged that his wife had an affair with Granda, but he denied knowing anything about it while it was happening, let alone participating in it.

The New York Times reported last year that the Falwells met Granda while staying at the Fontainebleau, a Florida luxury resort known for topless sunbathing and a massive underground nightclub.

They soon entered into a business relationship with Granda, who at the time was studying finance at Florida International University. The Falwells subsequently agreed to help Granda purchase an LGBT-friendly youth hostel in Florida that features pamphlets for strip clubs, as well as a sign that reads, “No Soliciting, Fundraising, Politics, Salesmen, Religion.”

However, a dispute between the Falwells and Granda over ownership of the hostel eventually caused their relationship to sour.

“By late 2015, the lawsuit over ownership of the hostel had devolved into a fight over compromising photos, according to several people involved in the case,” the Times reported. “It was understood that Mr. Granda… [was] in possession of photographs that could be used as leverage against the Falwells.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Stop helping Trump sabotage our democracy’: Mitch McConnell urged to call Senate back and pass House bill reversing DeJoy’s mail changes

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

"McConnell's choice is clear: do the bidding of Trump or listen to the clarion call of Americans—of all political parties and persuasions—to defend the Postal Service from sabotage from within."

Following the House's passage over the weekend of legislation that would reverse Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service, progressive advocacy groups are demanding that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell "stop playing politics with our right to vote" and immediately call his chamber back from recess to approve the bill.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former ‘pool boy’ levels explosive allegations against Liberty University’s Jerry Falwell Jr.

Published

22 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Giancarlo Granda, the man formerly employed as Jerry Falwell Jr.'s "pool boy," is leveling explosive allegations against the Liberty University president in a new interview with Reuters.

Specifically, Granda tells Reuters that Falwell Jr. willingly let him have sex with wife Becki Falwell while he looked on.

"Becki and I developed an intimate relationship and Jerry enjoyed watching from the corner of the room," explains the 29-year-old Granda.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s FDA chief falsely cited available data on plasma effectiveness in curing COVID-19: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 24, 2020

By

Sunday afternoon, President Donald Trump joined Food and Drug Administration chief, Dr. Stephen Hahn, to firmly endorse the use of convalescent plasma as a miracle treatment for COVID-19. In the press conference, Hahn gave a statistic that has now been proven to be false to justify the rush to approve the drug.

The use of plasma was put "on hold" last week after researchers and doctors at the FDA found that there wasn't enough data to confirm the effectiveness. The Washington Post reported Monday that when Hahn cited 35 percent cure-rate of COVID-19 with plasma, the data wasn't exactly accurate.

Continue Reading
 
 