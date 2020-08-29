Former Trump official hands Dems a roadmap to drive president ‘bonkers’ before the election
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former White House communication shop head Anthony Scaramucci told an “AM Joy” panel that he and former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen have a knack for getting under the president’s skin in such a way that takes him off message and can help cripple his campaign.
Speaking with host Zerlina Maxwell, Scaramucci was asked about the president’s speech at the recently completed Republican National Convention and if his words are reflective of the way he thinks.
“The Republican convention was a trip because, you know, we know what’s happening in the world and yet that’s not what we saw this week at the convention,” Maxwell began. “In terms of why that was the message, does Donald Trump really believe that he’s doing a great job on COVID-19, even though there are 180,000 people dead? Does he not care that those people are dead? What’s your take on why the message needed to be so positive in terms of what it said about his performance as president.”
“Listen, let’s take Tim [O’Brien’s] comment about a reality distortion field and say that is a totally valid thing about the president,” Scaramucci offered. “So what I have found is that there’s a Michael Cohen axiom. When you hit him with crystal clear clarity and truth, and I was on a show the other night and I said you’ve got 180,000 dead, 200,000 to 300,000 dead by December, he has destroyed the economy, we’ve got 31 million people unemployed. he goes bonkers and starts firing tweets at you.”
“Which, of course, he did, and I get an extra 50,000 Twitter followers,” he added before continuing. “The point I’m making is that this is what we have to do to beat him. You have to fire at him with crystal clear clarity of what is going on. You can ask Tim O’Brien, Omarosa [Manigault], he will start to unspool like those old typewriter ribbons. We can do that but we have to hit him very hard right now.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Former Trump official hands Dems a roadmap to drive president ‘bonkers’ before the election
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former White House communication shop head Anthony Scaramucci told an "AM Joy" panel that he and former Donald YTrump lawyer Micheal Cohen have a knack for getting under the president's skin in such a way that takes him off message and can help cripple his cam,p[aign.
Speaking with host Zerlina Maxwell, Scaramucci was asked about the president's speech at the recently completed Republican National Convention and if his words are reflective of the way he thinks.
"The Republican convention was a trip because, you know, we know what's happening in the world and yet that's not what we saw this week at the convention," Maxwell began. "In terms of why that was the message, does Donald Trump really believe that he's doing a great job on COVID-19, even though there are 180,000 people dead? Does he not care that those people are dead? What's your take on why the message needed to be so positive in terms of what it said about his performance as president."
2020 Election
Mary Trump blasts ‘hateful’ Don Jr and ‘vicious’ Ivanka
In an interview with Politico published on Saturday, President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump offered her scathing take on the Republican National Convention.
"The most jarring thing initially was the recognition that the entire convention was a law-breaking enterprise. And people may say, ‘Oh, Hatch Act, not a big deal,’ but it is a big deal. He co-opted or the Republican National Committee co-opted the people’s house for their own political benefit," said Mary. "Other than that, though, just as a through-line, the extent to which every, almost every single participant in this convention was willing to lie, and knew they were lying, and didn’t care that pretty much everything they said was a lie, was breathtaking."
2020 Election
Pence in Michigan: ‘We’re opening up America again’
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Vice President Mike Pence told a crowd of about 400 people in Traverse City Friday night that the country needs President Donald Trump to lead its economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.In the first major campaign stop in Michigan since the Republican and Democratic national conventions ended, Pence said America’s economic recovery and “law and order” are on the ballot Nov. 3.“We’re slowing the spread,” Pence said of the coronavirus. “We’re protecting the vulnerable. We’re saving lives. And we’re opening up America again. And we’re opening up America’s schools aga... (more…)