Former Trump staffer slams ‘bully’ president for ‘destroying’ the country

On CNN Wednesday, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci lauded former DHS official Miles Taylor for coming out against President Donald Trump — and urged others to come forward.

“I didn’t know Miles, but I respect him,” said Scaramucci. “He’s obviously a patriot and he’s speaking out and he knows the risks of speaking out. He knows that they’ll stop at nothing, they have this ruthless opposition research machine and they try to tear up your life, see if they can tabloid you and find bad things about you … and then they do the whataboutism, they’re trying to show the cities in distress. They’re in distress because of the Trump administration. They’re in distress because we’re lying about the science. And we wreck the economy because we couldn’t listen to epidemiology. I applaud him but there are great risks to him.”

“You know, this is a brutal business,” added Scaramucci. “I got an 11-day PhD in all of that nonsense that they do in Washington. I know how tough it is on people. And listen, I take the heat. You know, the president tweets about me. Big deal. I mean, get over it. He’s a bully. Big deal. You have to learn — particularly in America, the bully is not supposed to win. He’s destroyed the country. He’s destroyed the economy. He’s lying about the science, okay? He’s intellectually vacuous.”

“You can’t go to him for a decision or to handle a crisis,” said Scaramucci. “He has no managerial skills, so now you have the entire executive branch like a billiard game, the balls are flying everywhere. Nobody knows how to be coordinated and everybody is afraid of him. They’re afraid they’ll be the next guy, man or woman on the chopping block getting tweeted at. That’s how we’re running the executive branch of one of the most successful countries that ever existed. Come on, this is ridiculous.”

Watch below: