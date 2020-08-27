Quantcast
Connect with us

French President Macron suspends controversial glue trapping of birds

Published

4 mins ago

on

A blackbird feeds its offspring on May 5, 2015 in Langenargen, southern Germany. © Felix Kaestle, AFP

Emmanuel Macron has put a temporary stop to a controversial practice of hunting thrushes and blackbirds by trapping them with glue smeared on sticks, the French presidency said Thursday.

Macron decided to suspend the practice for the current hunting season pending a final decision of the European Court of Justice on the practice. Last year, there had been a quota of 42,000 birds.

ADVERTISEMENT

In July, the European Commission urged France to “reexamine” the method of catching birds, which activists have called “barbaric“.

Birds captured by glue hunting are caged and used as “callers” to attract others for shotgun hunting trips. After they are trapped in the glue, they are washed with chemicals to remove the sticky goo.

Environmentalists say that 150,000 birds die annually from non-selective hunting techniques such as glue traps and nets at a time when Europe’s bird population is free-falling.

ADVERTISEMENT

France is the last country in Europe to still allow glue hunting.

AFP


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘A completely inappropriate response’: Chris Wallace smacks down Fox News panel for excusing vigilantes

Published

15 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

Fox News' Chris Wallace on Thursday rebuked panelists who made excuses for armed vigilantes patrolling the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The controversy started when guest Katie Pavlich said that it was understandable that private citizens would take the law into their own hands in the wake of rioting.

"When you have no police around to defend businesses and people being attacked and their livelihood burned to the ground, then there is a void that is filled," she said.

Wallace, however, objected to this reasoning.

"I've got to push back on something we said at the end of this segment," he said. "Because there seems to be the indication that, somehow, vigilante justice was understandable or justified by the lack of sufficient police action."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘So much dishonesty’: GOP rewrites history and praises coronavirus response as Trump wades into maskless crowd

Published

21 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

An otherwise lackluster third night of the Republican National Convention kept fact-checkers busy with a torrent of false claims aimed at rewriting the history of not only Trump's presidency but also the entire nation.

The evening, which featured mostly pre-taped speeches that largely ignored the hurricane bearing down on the Gulf Coast, was headlined by Vice President Mike Pence, the head of the White House coronavirus task force. His speech cast President Donald Trump's response to the pandemic as a success even as the number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. reached 180,000 — the most recorded by any country in the world.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Mike Pence and Tucker Carlson encourage violence while faking concern for ‘law and order’

Published

23 mins ago

on

August 27, 2020

By

Under Donald Trump's leadership, Republicans have figured out their election strategy for 2020: Actively incite and encourage violence, and then turn around and feign outrage while promising voters "law and order."

It's a strategy Trump employed in Washington, D.C., when he ordered federal police to tear gas peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square, clearly hoping to use the chaotic images that ensued to bolster a lie about protester violence. He did it in Portland, Oregon, sending in federal police for the sole purpose of causing violent clashes he could blame on protesters. He tried to pull the same stunt at his "comeback" rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but failed because local police didn't take the bait and avoided attacking peaceful protesters.

Continue Reading
 
 