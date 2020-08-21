Frustrated Senator fires off a string of F-bombs during Postmaster DeJoy hearing
Senator Tom Carper (D-DE) spewed out a string of F-bombs that went out live on TV on Friday morning before he was able to start grilling Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
With Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee Chair Ron Johnson (R-WI) trying to connect with his Democratic counterpart remotely to begin his questions, Carper first cursed once, then fired off more curses as an aide attempted to help him connect with the committee.
Watch below:
Sen. Tom Carper at Postal hearing, having trouble getting online: “Fuck, Fuck, Fuck.” pic.twitter.com/NfNFtAMJhA
— Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) August 21, 2020
