‘Gaslighter in Chief’ Trump blasted for ‘reverse Stockholm Syndrome’ tweet urging Americans to ‘save the post office’

President Donald Trump’s attacks on the U.S. Postal Service and by-mail voting are practically legendary, so its surprised many when he tweeted out a plea to “SAVE THE POST OFFICE!”

Trump’s Postmaster General has been removing mailboxes from across at least five states, and the scheduled removal of a whopping 671 high-volume mail sorting machines has rankled many Americans. So has what appears to be the intentional slowing of mail deliveries, including life-saving prescription medications.

Monday afternoon Trump’s call to “save” the USPS only earned him even more scorn.

Reverse Stockholm Syndrome: Hostage taker begins to sympathize with his victim. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) August 17, 2020

Says the guy actively blowing up the post office to prevent a free and fair election. https://t.co/mwH66u565g — Evan Helmuth (@TheRovingGent89) August 17, 2020

This is gaslighting at its finest. https://t.co/4ePxp5ygG0 — Barry (@Pegasus227) August 17, 2020

In 2018 you called the Postal Service a “scam.” Just this April you called it a “joke.” You were willing to veto desperately-needed COVID relief legislation that included funds to save it, and now your Postmaster General is actively undermining it. Nice try. https://t.co/ScoAch2Bsn — Rep. Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) August 17, 2020

Man comes to hospital to donate blood to save person he almost murdered, wants to be called a HERO. https://t.co/e1XCFZ28KJ — Red (@Redpainter1) August 17, 2020

GASLIGHTING: “Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation in which a person covertly sows seeds of doubt in a targeted individual or group, making them question their own memory, perception or judgment, often evoking in them cognitive dissonance and other changes.” https://t.co/fXVsoQasVC — D. Earl Stephens (@EarlOfEnough) August 17, 2020

Arsonist hoping somebody can put out the fire. https://t.co/VXus91GnMO — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) August 17, 2020

That’s exactly what we’re a-gonna do. DM me and we can meet up at the massive protests on Saturday, Donny baby. https://t.co/Rxw6CP24kv pic.twitter.com/ZAjZFs2W6t — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 17, 2020