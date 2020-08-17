‘Gaslighter in Chief’ Trump blasted for ‘reverse Stockholm Syndrome’ tweet urging Americans to ‘save the post office’
President Donald Trump’s attacks on the U.S. Postal Service and by-mail voting are practically legendary, so its surprised many when he tweeted out a plea to “SAVE THE POST OFFICE!”
Trump’s Postmaster General has been removing mailboxes from across at least five states, and the scheduled removal of a whopping 671 high-volume mail sorting machines has rankled many Americans. So has what appears to be the intentional slowing of mail deliveries, including life-saving prescription medications.
Monday afternoon Trump’s call to “save” the USPS only earned him even more scorn.
Reverse Stockholm Syndrome: Hostage taker begins to sympathize with his victim.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) August 17, 2020
Says the guy actively blowing up the post office to prevent a free and fair election. https://t.co/mwH66u565g
— Evan Helmuth (@TheRovingGent89) August 17, 2020
This is gaslighting at its finest. https://t.co/4ePxp5ygG0
— Barry (@Pegasus227) August 17, 2020
In 2018 you called the Postal Service a “scam.” Just this April you called it a “joke.”
You were willing to veto desperately-needed COVID relief legislation that included funds to save it, and now your Postmaster General is actively undermining it.
Nice try. https://t.co/ScoAch2Bsn
— Rep. Gerry Connolly (@GerryConnolly) August 17, 2020
The #GaslighterInChief is at it again. https://t.co/i1uBavsvwe
— Eric Slater (@ericsslater) August 17, 2020
Working on it. https://t.co/t8KXHPpTFM
— Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) August 17, 2020
Man comes to hospital to donate blood to save person he almost murdered, wants to be called a HERO. https://t.co/e1XCFZ28KJ
— Red (@Redpainter1) August 17, 2020
GASLIGHTING: “Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation in which a person covertly sows seeds of doubt in a targeted individual or group, making them question their own memory, perception or judgment, often evoking in them cognitive dissonance and other changes.” https://t.co/fXVsoQasVC
— D. Earl Stephens (@EarlOfEnough) August 17, 2020
Arsonist hoping somebody can put out the fire. https://t.co/VXus91GnMO
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) August 17, 2020
That’s exactly what we’re a-gonna do. DM me and we can meet up at the massive protests on Saturday, Donny baby. https://t.co/Rxw6CP24kv pic.twitter.com/ZAjZFs2W6t
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 17, 2020
Watch Fox News cut away from Trump speech as he makes an outrageous claim about the 2020 campaign
President Donald Trump on Monday addressed supporters at a rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
As Trump argued he was competitive in New York in 2020, Fox News cut away from his speech.
Election forecasters do not believe Trump has any chance of winning New York in 2020. In the 2016 election, Trump lost the state by over 22% of the vote, with Hillary Clinton winning 59% of the vote while Trump only received 37%.
Trump, who has long been known as a New Yorker, moved his residence to Florida after being elected president.
LOL. Fox News cut away from Trump's speech as he delusionally talked about how he plans to win New York in 2020. pic.twitter.com/Oen8auBHb8
Trump attempts to give his supporters a ‘pardon’ — but doesn’t know what he’s talking about
President Donald Trump on Monday had a rally in Oshkosh, Wisconsin as he seeks to take the spotlight away from the Democratic National Committee Convention being held virtually and in Milwaukee.
Trump said that his supporters were violating COVID-19 regulations but that it was okay.
"I hereby grant you a pardon," Trump told the group.
However, the president of the United States can only pardon individuals for violating federal law -- he does not have any power to pardon anyone for violating state law.
Air Force One at Oshkosh Wisconsin and serving as a backdrop for this campaign organized event. That is a tool only incumbents can use. pic.twitter.com/M1TeiFw3xM