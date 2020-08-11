George Conway drops reminder: Donald and Ivanka Trump donated thousands to Kamala Harris

President Donald Trump spent several minutes at Tuesday’s White House briefing attacking Joe Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), claiming that she was dishonest, would raise taxes, and was “disrespectful” to Brett Kavanaugh.

But as conservative attorney and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway was quick to point out, Trump didn’t always feel this way. In fact, he and his daughter Ivanka gave thousands of dollars to her in her campaigns for Attorney General of California.

“In 2011 and again in 2013, Trump donated a total of $6,000 to Harris’ campaign for California attorney general. His daughter, Ivanka, also gave Harris $2,000 in 2014.”https://t.co/doMWUKxRxa — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 11, 2020

As the information about the Trump family’s former donations made the rounds, New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait weighed in with a humorous observation:

“Harris accepted donations from money-laundering swindler with history of racial discrimination”— next Trump attack https://t.co/r8ZTIk9Lh9 — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) August 11, 2020