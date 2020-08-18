George Conway mocks Trump’s latest scheme to pay for his border wall

On Tuesday, at an event in Yuma, Arizona to celebrate the construction of part of his border wall, President Donald Trump proposed a novel way of paying for the project: place tolls on the border.

Trump, at border event, says that he is going to put a “toll” on cars coming into the US from Mexico to get Mexico to pay for the wall. Offers no other details — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) August 18, 2020

Trump has repeatedly promised that Mexico would pay for the wall, original claiming — nonsensically — that we could force them to do it with the U.S. trade deficit. While some of the revenue from tolls at the border might come from Mexicans visiting the United States, plenty would also presumably come from Americans returning home.

That’s a far cry from his original promise — as conservative lawyer and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway was quick to remind him.

wait wut I thought Mexico paid for it already https://t.co/9z86Qe0D82 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 18, 2020