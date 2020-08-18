Trump ripped for Arizona rally: ‘Look at this super spreader event happening in Yuma’
President Donald Trump held an indoor event in Yuma, Arizona on Tuesday to celebrate the border wall he falsely promised would be paid for by Mexico.
People on the scene noted the lack of social distancing and mask-wearing by the large crowd who gathered in triple-digit temperatures to attend Trump’s rally.
Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s event:
Yuma County was among the top 5 in AZ for Covid infections … where are their damn masks. #MaskUpAZ
— Janet Marcotte (@JC_Marcotte) August 18, 2020
Masks and black people
Things you won’t find at the Yuma rally pic.twitter.com/p4M6koEdHm
— JDP (@petee224) August 18, 2020
VIDEO: People waiting in line to see @realDonaldTrump in #Yuma clapped as buses arrived to transport them to the hangar where he will speak on immigration/border. Those wearing black polos are with the #BorderPatrol union. pic.twitter.com/1Zftvq8wst
— Rafael Carranza (@RafaelCarranza) August 18, 2020
The crowd here in Yuma. Many in masks, but many not. Feels like pre-COVID times, minus the chairs pic.twitter.com/kSJQ91zo3q
— Jill Colvin (@colvinj) August 18, 2020
Hmmm… few masks at Tulsa rally and it looks like Yuma is getting the same treatment. What happened to the #MaskUp campaign @dougducey? #SuperSpreader https://t.co/EDQ6oEdwXX
— Stand Indivisible AZ (@stand_az) August 18, 2020
So many older people and so many not wearing masks #Yuma I hate him so much pic.twitter.com/oXZkHKWvIl
— Grassroots Life🌹 (@GrassrootsJill) August 18, 2020
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 18, 2020
Masks are starting to come off amongst supporters in the crowd. Current temp in Yuma is 111 degrees, but it feels like 120 inside of this hangar. pic.twitter.com/RdE20KAnMI
— Christián Galeno TV (@chrisgalenotv) August 18, 2020
Sweet look at this super spreader event happening in Yuma.
Any thoughts on the lack of masks and social distancing @dougducey
? https://t.co/iW7pEVvI6d
— ꜱᴏɴᴏʀᴀɴ ᴅᴏɢɢʏ ᴅᴏɢɢ 🌵🌹 (@EnuffSaidBihhh) August 18, 2020
